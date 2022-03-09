Wed, 09 Mar 2022

«Back to Home

Kyrie Irving hits for 50 as Nets top Hornets

Field Level Media
09 Mar 2022, 12:55 GMT+10

Kyrie Irving used torrid shooting to compile a season-high 50 points as the Brooklyn Nets defeated the host Charlotte Hornets 132-121 on Tuesday night.

The Nets snapped a four-game losing streak largely because of Irving, who shot 15-for-19 from the field, including 9-for-12 on 3-point attempts. He picked up other points on 11-for-13 free-throw shooting.

Irving has played in a limited number of games this season because of his unvaccinated status and restrictions that have prevented him from playing in home games. His previous season-high point total came Feb. 26 with 38 points in a loss at Milwaukee.

Irving, who played his 17th game of the season, entered the night averaging 24.7 points.

Andre Drummond racked up 20 points and 14 rebounds, Bruce Brown and Kevin Durant both had 14 points and Patty Mills added 12 points for Brooklyn, which produced its second-highest point total of the season. The production was sparked by 56.1 percent shooting from the field.

Miles Bridges and Terry Rozier each poured in 30 points, LaMelo Ball had 24 points and reserve Kelly Oubre Jr. posted 15 points for the Hornets, who lost for the ninth time in their past 11 home games. They entered the game on their first two-game winning streak overall since late January.

The teams began the night with matching 32-33 records, so playoff positioning was a stake even though there's more than a month remaining in the regular season.

Irving also contributed six assists.

The Hornets hit just 13-for-41 (31.7 percent) from 3-point range while the Nets were 18 of 35 (51.4 percent).

Irving had 20 points by halftime, when the Nets held a 69-43 advantage. Brooklyn scored 34 points in the first quarter and 35 in the second quarter.

Charlotte cut what had been a 34-point gap to 120-107 with four minutes to play but never made a serious threat.

--Field Level Media

More Charlotte News

Access More
Improving Hornets face ever-changing Nets lineup

Charlotte News.Net

Lakers, Spurs square off in critical playoff-positioning battle

Charlotte News.Net

Lakers topple Warriors behind LeBron James' 56 points

Charlotte News.Net

Terry Rozier guides Hornets to rare home win

Charlotte News.Net

U.S. senator urges Putin's generals or advisors to assassinate him

Charlotte News.Net

FC Cincinnati limps home to face D.C. United

Charlotte News.Net

Study finds first menstrual period at younger age linked to chronic pain

Charlotte News.Net

Wizards look to narrow gap on Hawks in playoff race

Charlotte News.Net

First menstrual period at younger age linked to chronic pain: Study

Charlotte News.Net

Wilmington Man Sentenced to 78 Months for Circle K Robbery O-EDNC

FBI

Chapel Hill Couple Federally Charged in Elder Fraud Home Repair Scheme O-MDNC

FBI

Panthers restructure LB Shaq Thompson's contract

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: LeBron James scores season-high 56 in Lakers' win

Charlotte News.Net

Galaxy spoil FC Charlotte's home opener, 1-0

Charlotte News.Net

Rapids crush Atlanta United, 3-0

Charlotte News.Net

Charlotte FC feeling love ahead of home opener vs. Galaxy

Charlotte News.Net

Cavaliers' J.B. Bickerstaff fined $20K by NBA

Charlotte News.Net

Rested Hornets push for playoff spot as Spurs hit town

Charlotte News.Net

Ickey Ekwonu is ready to "dominate"

Charlotte News.Net

Raleigh Man Sentenced to 10 Years Imprisonment on Child Pornography Charges O-EDNC

FBI

Pennsylvania Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Bank Robbery in Eastern North Carolina O-EDNC

FBI

Sign up for Charlotte News

a daily newsletter full of things to discuss over drinks.and the great thing is that it's on the house!

52
Rain in Charlotte

All Charlotte News Headlines

Kyrie Irving hits for 50 as Nets top Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Reports: Panthers receiving trade calls about Christian McCaffrey

Charlotte News.Net

Record watch for Gregg Popovich as Spurs host Raptors

Charlotte News.Net

Bills release LB A.J. Klein to clear cap space

Charlotte News.Net

Von Miller Instagram hints point to Broncos return

Charlotte News.Net

Improving Hornets face ever-changing Nets lineup

Charlotte News.Net

Panthers restructure LB Shaq Thompson's contract

Charlotte News.Net

Lakers, Spurs square off in critical playoff-positioning battle

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: LeBron James scores season-high 56 in Lakers' win

Charlotte News.Net

Lakers topple Warriors behind LeBron James' 56 points

Charlotte News.Net

Galaxy spoil FC Charlotte's home opener, 1-0

Charlotte News.Net

Terry Rozier guides Hornets to rare home win

Charlotte News.Net

Rapids crush Atlanta United, 3-0

Charlotte News.Net

U.S. senator urges Putin's generals or advisors to assassinate him

Charlotte News.Net

Charlotte FC feeling love ahead of home opener vs. Galaxy

Charlotte News.Net

FC Cincinnati limps home to face D.C. United

Charlotte News.Net

Cavaliers' J.B. Bickerstaff fined $20K by NBA

Charlotte News.Net

Study finds first menstrual period at younger age linked to chronic pain

Charlotte News.Net

Rested Hornets push for playoff spot as Spurs hit town

Charlotte News.Net

Wizards look to narrow gap on Hawks in playoff race

Charlotte News.Net

Ickey Ekwonu is ready to "dominate"

Charlotte News.Net

First menstrual period at younger age linked to chronic pain: Study

Charlotte News.Net

Raleigh Man Sentenced to 10 Years Imprisonment on Child Pornography Charges O-EDNC

FBI

Wilmington Man Sentenced to 78 Months for Circle K Robbery O-EDNC

FBI

Pennsylvania Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Bank Robbery in Eastern North Carolina O-EDNC

FBI

Chapel Hill Couple Federally Charged in Elder Fraud Home Repair Scheme O-MDNC

FBI

Emotet Malware Disrupted FBI

FBI

Former Car Dealership Owner Pleads Guilty To Wire Fraud O-WDNC

FBI

COVID news- Recovery centers launch for long COVID patients

General

FBI Charlotte Issues Public Guidance on 2020 Election Security FBI

FBI

FBI Charlotte Offering Cash Reward for Tips Leading to Drug Trafficking Seizures FBI

FBI

North Carolina News

Clemson handles N.C. State, draws Virginia Tech on Wednesday

Charlotte News.Net

Clemson handles NC State, draws Virginia Tech on Wednesday

Charlotte News.Net

Syracuse aims to avert losing season, faces Florida State

Charlotte News.Net

Tick saliva drug can ease chronic pain, itching in people: Study

Charlotte News.Net

US Supreme Court Rejects GOP Redistricting Plans in 2 States

Charlotte News.Net

Clemson rolls into ACC tourney opener vs. NC State

Charlotte News.Net

Access More

News Releases

Charlotte News.Net's News Release Publishing Service provides a medium for circulating your organization's news.

International News

Turkish textile industry suffers as Ukraine and Russia cancel orders

Charlotte News.Net

1,188 ft Royal Caribbean liner, largest in world, sets sail from USA

Charlotte News.Net

China announces South China Sea military drills close to Vietnam

Charlotte News.Net

Food prices reach record highs in February

Charlotte News.Net

Former top U.S. military chief thinks Ukraine can beat Russians

Charlotte News.Net

Iowa tornado kills 7, injures at least 4

Charlotte News.Net

Japanese volunteers flock to fight for Ukraine

Charlotte News.Net

Florida wildfire prompts 600 home evacuations, 2 homes destroyed

Charlotte News.Net

Wheat, corn prices surge amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Charlotte News.Net

28 Bengali sailors evacuate ship struck by missile in Ukraine

Charlotte News.Net

Access More
Charlotte News.Net
SITE DATA
CONNECT

© Copyright 1999-2022 Charlotte News.Net - Mainstream Media Ltd. All rights reserved.