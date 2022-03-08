Tue, 08 Mar 2022

«Back to Home

Improving Hornets face ever-changing Nets lineup

Field Level Media
08 Mar 2022, 06:19 GMT+10

The Charlotte Hornets play host to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, feeling at least a bit better about their predicament just by knowing what their visitors are going through.

The teams meet for the first time in more than four months in Charlotte, N.C.

The Nets have dropped their last four games and six of their last seven. And that run has come on the heels of an 11-game losing streak that ended Feb. 14.

"We're not in a do-or-die mode, but we know in order for us to be in position for contention, we've got to do the little things to win every single night," Nets guard Kyrie Irving said.

The Hornets enter with a two-game winning streak, the first time they have won consecutive games since late January after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday and San Antonio Spurs on Saturday. The latter of those results was just their second home victory in their last 10 tries.

"We got to get those next two," Hornets guard LaMelo Ball said of games against the Nets and Boston Celtics to complete a three-game homestand. "Definitely trying to add on wins and stay in that direction."

The Nets and Hornets each enter with 32-33 records and currently are in line to advance to the play-in tournament. Brooklyn is fourth in the Atlantic Division, while Charlotte holds a tie for second place in the Southeast Division heading into play Monday.

"We keep getting better," Hornets guard Terry Rozier said. "We're going to need all the fans to come out and fill this arena up. Every game matters to us."

The Nets endured an emotional 126-120 loss Sunday at Boston. Kevin Durant's 37 points weren't enough to offset other shortcomings.

The game was just Durant's second since his return from a sprained left knee ligament. And it was just his fourth game all season on the court with Irving, who is only playing in road games at the present time.

Sunday's game was the Nets' first of three consecutive they will play on the road. It also started a stretch of four road games over a stretch of five contests. Getting Durant and Irving into a flow together has becoming an urgent matter for Brooklyn.

"A lot going on, in and out of the lineup," Irving said. "We have one of the most changing lineups in the league. ... It just shows when you don't have that consistency and you don't have guys in the lineup."

Tuesday's game will be the 10th since center Montrezl Harrell joined the Hornets in a trade from the Washington Wizards. He has shot a combined 11 for 19 from the field while scoring 26 points over the last two games.

Harrell has scored in double figures in seven games since coming on board as he adapts to the Hornets' backcourt combination of Ball and Rozier.

"They're finding each other right now," Charlotte coach James Borrego said.

As a member of the Wizards, Harrell averaged 12.0 points and 6.5 rebounds in two meetings with Brooklyn.

It's another return to his hometown for guard Seth Curry, now with the Nets after a February trade. He notched six points and then poured in 23 points in a two-game visit to Charlotte with the Philadelphia 76ers on Dec. 6 and 8. During the past weekend, Curry was dealing with an ankle injury but had eight points Sunday.

--Field Level Media

More Charlotte News

Access More
NBA roundup: LeBron James scores season-high 56 in Lakers' win

Charlotte News.Net

Galaxy spoil FC Charlotte's home opener, 1-0

Charlotte News.Net

Rapids crush Atlanta United, 3-0

Charlotte News.Net

Charlotte FC feeling love ahead of home opener vs. Galaxy

Charlotte News.Net

Cavaliers' J.B. Bickerstaff fined $20K by NBA

Charlotte News.Net

Rested Hornets push for playoff spot as Spurs hit town

Charlotte News.Net

Nets GM optimistic Ben Simmons can practice next week

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Bucks stage big rally, overtake Heat

Charlotte News.Net

Ickey Ekwonu is ready to "dominate"

Charlotte News.Net

Miguel Ramrez- "I cannot describe in words the energy" - Charlotte FC

General

UNC Charlotte moves to masks-optional policy effective March 7 - wcnc.com

General

Lakers topple Warriors behind LeBron James' 56 points

Charlotte News.Net

Terry Rozier guides Hornets to rare home win

Charlotte News.Net

U.S. senator urges Putin's generals or advisors to assassinate him

Charlotte News.Net

FC Cincinnati limps home to face D.C. United

Charlotte News.Net

Study finds first menstrual period at younger age linked to chronic pain

Charlotte News.Net

Wizards look to narrow gap on Hawks in playoff race

Charlotte News.Net

76ers hitting stride with James Harden; Cavs look to regain rhythm

Charlotte News.Net

Terry Rozier scores 29 to power Hornets past Cavaliers

Charlotte News.Net

First menstrual period at younger age linked to chronic pain: Study

Charlotte News.Net

Person dead following shooting in southwest Charlotte - wcnc.com

General

Sign up for Charlotte News

a daily newsletter full of things to discuss over drinks.and the great thing is that it's on the house!

79
Mostly Cloudy in Charlotte

All Charlotte News Headlines

Major repercussions flowing from Ukraine invasion, oil at 7 year high

Charlotte News.Net

Von Miller Instagram hints point to Broncos return

Charlotte News.Net

Improving Hornets face ever-changing Nets lineup

Charlotte News.Net

Panthers restructure LB Shaq Thompson's contract

Charlotte News.Net

Lakers, Spurs square off in critical playoff-positioning battle

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: LeBron James scores season-high 56 in Lakers' win

Charlotte News.Net

Lakers topple Warriors behind LeBron James' 56 points

Charlotte News.Net

Galaxy spoil FC Charlotte's home opener, 1-0

Charlotte News.Net

Terry Rozier guides Hornets to rare home win

Charlotte News.Net

Rapids crush Atlanta United, 3-0

Charlotte News.Net

U.S. senator urges Putin's generals or advisors to assassinate him

Charlotte News.Net

Charlotte FC feeling love ahead of home opener vs. Galaxy

Charlotte News.Net

FC Cincinnati limps home to face D.C. United

Charlotte News.Net

Cavaliers' J.B. Bickerstaff fined $20K by NBA

Charlotte News.Net

Study finds first menstrual period at younger age linked to chronic pain

Charlotte News.Net

Rested Hornets push for playoff spot as Spurs hit town

Charlotte News.Net

Wizards look to narrow gap on Hawks in playoff race

Charlotte News.Net

Nets GM optimistic Ben Simmons can practice next week

Charlotte News.Net

76ers hitting stride with James Harden; Cavs look to regain rhythm

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Bucks stage big rally, overtake Heat

Charlotte News.Net

Terry Rozier scores 29 to power Hornets past Cavaliers

Charlotte News.Net

Ickey Ekwonu is ready to "dominate"

Charlotte News.Net

First menstrual period at younger age linked to chronic pain: Study

Charlotte News.Net

Miguel Ramrez- "I cannot describe in words the energy" - Charlotte FC

General

Person dead following shooting in southwest Charlotte - wcnc.com

General

UNC Charlotte moves to masks-optional policy effective March 7 - wcnc.com

General

Southern Shores Man Pleads Guilty to Cocaine Distribution O-EDNC

FBI

Defendant Sentenced to 72 Months Imprisonment for Trafficking Methamphetamine O-EDNC

FBI

Parents of high-risk children ramp up COVID precautions as Charlotte mask mandate ends

General

Love at first sight, couple says of their $4.5 million Charlotte estate now for sale

General

Frustrations abound at Charlotte City Council meeting

General

'Too Tall Bandit' Responsible for 16 Bank Robberies in a Decade FBI

FBI

Hornets Sports & Entertainment Statement On Updated Mask Policy At Spectrum Center

Charlotte Hornets

North Carolina News

Major repercussions flowing from Ukraine invasion, oil at 7 year high

Charlotte News.Net

Gonzaga, Arizona, Baylor remain atop Top 25

Charlotte News.Net

Ickey Shuffle: NC State OT pushes favorite for No. 1 pick

Charlotte News.Net

ACC tournament: Schedule, picks and predictions

Charlotte News.Net

Top 25 roundup: Tar Heels shock Duke in Coach K's final home game

Charlotte News.Net

North Carolina stuns No. 4 Duke in Coach K's final home game

Charlotte News.Net

Access More

News Releases

Charlotte News.Net's News Release Publishing Service provides a medium for circulating your organization's news.

International News

Former top U.S. military chief thinks Ukraine can beat Russians

Charlotte News.Net

Iowa tornado kills 7, injures at least 4

Charlotte News.Net

Japanese volunteers flock to fight for Ukraine

Charlotte News.Net

Florida wildfire prompts 600 home evacuations, 2 homes destroyed

Charlotte News.Net

Wheat, corn prices surge amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Charlotte News.Net

28 Bengali sailors evacuate ship struck by missile in Ukraine

Charlotte News.Net

Wildlife flourishing in uninhabited areas around Fukushima

Charlotte News.Net

CDF attacks military convoy repeatedly in Magway Region, Myanmar

Charlotte News.Net

Carmakers close plants, end sales in Russia due to Ukraine invasion

Charlotte News.Net

Long-time Russian soprano Netrebko forced out of Metropolitan Opera

Charlotte News.Net

Access More
Charlotte News.Net
SITE DATA
CONNECT

© Copyright 1999-2022 Charlotte News.Net - Mainstream Media Ltd. All rights reserved.