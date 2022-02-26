Sat, 26 Feb 2022

«Back to Home

Terry Rozier, Hornets blow out Raptors

Field Level Media
26 Feb 2022, 12:40 GMT+10

Terry Rozier had 23 points, nine assists and four rebounds and the Charlotte Hornets led all the way to rout the visiting Toronto Raptors 125-93 on Friday night.

Kelly Oubre Jr. also scored 23 points for the Hornets, who had lost their three previous games and nine of the past 10.

It was the first game since the All-Star break for both teams.

Montrezl Harrell contributed 20 points and 10 rebounds for Charlotte, LaMelo Ball and P.J. Washington each scored 13 points and Miles Bridges had 11 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Rookie Scottie Barnes scored a season-high 28 points for the Raptors, who had won nine of their previous 11 games. Gary Trent Jr. added 12 points.

The Hornets, who led by as many as 41 points in the third quarter, took a 36-point lead into the fourth quarter.

Chris Boucher's dunk cut the lead to 33 with 9:17 to play in the game, and a three-point play by Precious Achiuwa trimmed the lead to 30 with 7:56 left, but the Raptors got no closer.

The Raptors had won the two previous games between the teams this season .

The Hornets led 28-19 after the first quarter.

After Toronto cut the lead to six early in the second quarter, Charlotte went on a 15-1 run, capped by Washington's 3-pointer with 7:16 to play. The Hornets led by 21 points after Harrell's layup with 59.1 seconds left in the first half. Harrell finished the first-half scoring with a putback layup and Charlotte led 70-47.

Mason Plumlee's dunk with 7:57 remaining in the third quarter bumped the lead to 25. The lead reached 26 when Ball converted a free throw after a technical foul called on Toronto coach Nick Nurse.

Rozier's 3-pointer increased the lead to 31 and his layup stretched the lead to 36 with 5:13 to play in the quarter. Cody Martin scored five straight points to complete the 21-0 run and increase the lead to 41 points. Charlotte led 97-61 after the third quarter.

Toronto was without OG Anunoby (fractured finger).

Charlotte was without Gordon Hayward (ankle), Jalen McDaniels (ankle) and Nick Richards (foot).

--Field Level Media

More Charlotte News

Access More
Charlotte FC make MLS debut vs. D.C. United

Charlotte News.Net

Panthers TE Ian Thomas signs 3-year contract

Charlotte News.Net

Kemba Walker-less Knicks resume play against soaring Heat

Charlotte News.Net

Knicks G Kemba Walker won't return this season

Charlotte News.Net

No longer under the radar, Grizzlies face Timberwolves

Charlotte News.Net

Tag theme: NFL franchise tag primer

Charlotte News.Net

New and Notable- Latest from Aarke, Takeya and Charlotte Tilbury

General

Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville Ambush Ronda Rousey on WWE SmackDown, New Match Set for Next Week

General

Kinston Man Sentenced for Human-Trafficking-Related Offense O-EDNC

FBI

North Carolina Man Is Indicted For $1.5 Million Covid-Relief Fraud O-WDNC

FBI

Charlotte 49ers' highest NFL draft picks since 1970 - - johnsoncitypress.com

General

Raptors OG Anunoby (finger) ruled out vs. Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Raptors vie for season sweep of reeling Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Decision on expansion to Las Vegas due this spring

Charlotte News.Net

Report: Knicks' Kemba Walker won't return this season

Charlotte News.Net

QB Shea Patterson goes first overall to Michigan in USFL draft

Charlotte News.Net

2022 NFL Scouting Combine Preview: Wide Receiver

Charlotte News.Net

Charlotte Hornets star Miles Bridges showing his value Illustrated

General

Charlotte nonprofit helping to send kids to college - wcnc.com

General

Federal Judge Sentences Serial Bank Robber To Over 10 Years O-WDNC

FBI

New name, same mission & Compassion becomes BraveWorks Charlotte

General

Sign up for Charlotte News

a daily newsletter full of things to discuss over drinks.and the great thing is that it's on the house!

45
Cloudy in Charlotte

All Charlotte News Headlines

Sex offenders in South Dakota to face tighter legal environment

Charlotte News.Net

Cavs' backcourt absences mounting with Wizards set to visit

Charlotte News.Net

Raptors, Hawks in search of post-break victories

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: James Harden leads 76ers' rout in debut

Charlotte News.Net

Terry Rozier, Hornets blow out Raptors

Charlotte News.Net

Charlotte FC make MLS debut vs. D.C. United

Charlotte News.Net

Raptors OG Anunoby (finger) ruled out vs. Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Panthers TE Ian Thomas signs 3-year contract

Charlotte News.Net

Raptors vie for season sweep of reeling Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Kemba Walker-less Knicks resume play against soaring Heat

Charlotte News.Net

Decision on expansion to Las Vegas due this spring

Charlotte News.Net

Knicks G Kemba Walker won't return this season

Charlotte News.Net

Report: Knicks' Kemba Walker won't return this season

Charlotte News.Net

No longer under the radar, Grizzlies face Timberwolves

Charlotte News.Net

QB Shea Patterson goes first overall to Michigan in USFL draft

Charlotte News.Net

Tag theme: NFL franchise tag primer

Charlotte News.Net

2022 NFL Scouting Combine Preview: Wide Receiver

Charlotte News.Net

New and Notable- Latest from Aarke, Takeya and Charlotte Tilbury

General

Charlotte Hornets star Miles Bridges showing his value Illustrated

General

Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville Ambush Ronda Rousey on WWE SmackDown, New Match Set for Next Week

General

Charlotte nonprofit helping to send kids to college - wcnc.com

General

Kinston Man Sentenced for Human-Trafficking-Related Offense O-EDNC

FBI

Federal Judge Sentences Serial Bank Robber To Over 10 Years O-WDNC

FBI

North Carolina Man Is Indicted For $1.5 Million Covid-Relief Fraud O-WDNC

FBI

New name, same mission & Compassion becomes BraveWorks Charlotte

General

Charlotte 49ers' highest NFL draft picks since 1970 - - johnsoncitypress.com

General

It has called Elizabeth home for 15 years. Customshops recipe for success in Charlotte

General

How walkable is Charlotte? It depends on which neighborhood youre in

General

Time to take masks off? Many already have in Mecklenburg with no enforcement

General

North Carolina city makes HGTVs list of 30 most charming small-town downtowns in America

General

BUZZ- Yeti pulling products from Lowe's, others

General

North Carolina News

Sex offenders in South Dakota to face tighter legal environment

Charlotte News.Net

New medicines for treatment of heart patients discovered by researchers

Charlotte News.Net

4.4 million galaxies revealed by scientists in new study

Charlotte News.Net

Wake Forest needs veterans to step up vs. Louisville

Charlotte News.Net

Biden Taps Ketanji Brown Jackson for Supreme Court

Charlotte News.Net

It's 'time to floor it,' as Tar Heels visit NC State

Charlotte News.Net

Access More

News Releases

Charlotte News.Net's News Release Publishing Service provides a medium for circulating your organization's news.

International News

Imran first foreign leader to meet Putin after Russia attacks Ukraine

Charlotte News.Net

In solidarity, Ukraine colors light up buildings in Paris, Berlin

Charlotte News.Net

Story in The Mail on protection prompts lawsuit from Prince Harry

Charlotte News.Net

China's President Xi pressures Putin to negotiate on Ukraine

Charlotte News.Net

White House says Russia want to decapitate Ukraine government

Charlotte News.Net

U.S. says sanctioning Vladimir Putin is 'on the table'

Charlotte News.Net

War returns to Europe as long-awaited Russian invasion begins

Charlotte News.Net

Ugandans could face punishment for refusing COVID-19 shot

Charlotte News.Net

Florida bill limiting abortion passes House, heads to Senate

Charlotte News.Net

Alert for Americans in Moscow, St. Petersburg says US Embassy

Charlotte News.Net

Access More
Charlotte News.Net
SITE DATA
CONNECT

© Copyright 1999-2022 Charlotte News.Net - Mainstream Media Ltd. All rights reserved.