Terry Rozier, Hornets blow out Raptors

Terry Rozier had 23 points, nine assists and four rebounds and the Charlotte Hornets led all the way to rout the visiting Toronto Raptors 125-93 on Friday night.

Kelly Oubre Jr. also scored 23 points for the Hornets, who had lost their three previous games and nine of the past 10.

It was the first game since the All-Star break for both teams.

Montrezl Harrell contributed 20 points and 10 rebounds for Charlotte, LaMelo Ball and P.J. Washington each scored 13 points and Miles Bridges had 11 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Rookie Scottie Barnes scored a season-high 28 points for the Raptors, who had won nine of their previous 11 games. Gary Trent Jr. added 12 points.

The Hornets, who led by as many as 41 points in the third quarter, took a 36-point lead into the fourth quarter.

Chris Boucher's dunk cut the lead to 33 with 9:17 to play in the game, and a three-point play by Precious Achiuwa trimmed the lead to 30 with 7:56 left, but the Raptors got no closer.

The Raptors had won the two previous games between the teams this season .

The Hornets led 28-19 after the first quarter.

After Toronto cut the lead to six early in the second quarter, Charlotte went on a 15-1 run, capped by Washington's 3-pointer with 7:16 to play. The Hornets led by 21 points after Harrell's layup with 59.1 seconds left in the first half. Harrell finished the first-half scoring with a putback layup and Charlotte led 70-47.

Mason Plumlee's dunk with 7:57 remaining in the third quarter bumped the lead to 25. The lead reached 26 when Ball converted a free throw after a technical foul called on Toronto coach Nick Nurse.

Rozier's 3-pointer increased the lead to 31 and his layup stretched the lead to 36 with 5:13 to play in the quarter. Cody Martin scored five straight points to complete the 21-0 run and increase the lead to 41 points. Charlotte led 97-61 after the third quarter.

Toronto was without OG Anunoby (fractured finger).

Charlotte was without Gordon Hayward (ankle), Jalen McDaniels (ankle) and Nick Richards (foot).

