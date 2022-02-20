Sun, 20 Feb 2022

Hornets rookie James Bouknight ejected from UConn game

20 Feb 2022, 08:19 GMT+10

Charlotte Hornets rookie guard James Bouknight was ejected from his courtside seat during Saturday's Big East Conference game between Xavier and No. 24 UConn at Storrs, Conn.

Bouknight, who played two seasons at UConn before he was the 11th overall selection in last year's NBA Draft, reportedly was standing on the court and talking on his cell phone before he was thrown out in the second half by official Mike Roberts.

Bouknight, 21, has averaged 5.0 points and 1.7 rebounds in 10.6 minutes through 28 games with the Hornets.

The NBA is in the middle of a break for this weekend's All-Star Game festivities.

Connecticut defeated Xavier, 72-61.

--Field Level Media

