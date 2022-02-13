Sun, 13 Feb 2022

«Back to Home

Grizzlies survive Hornets' rally for fifth straight win

Field Level Media
13 Feb 2022, 13:19 GMT+10

Memphis saw its lead of 35 points whittled to four late, but Ja Morant and Desmond Bane combined to score 15 of the Grizzlies' final 19 points to hold off the host Charlotte Hornets on Saturday, 125-118.

Memphis won its fifth straight game and eighth in its last nine.

Memphis stormed to a 19-2 lead less than five minutes into the first quarter, thanks in part to Bane's nine early points, and led 36-15 at period's end. The Grizzlies pushed the lead to as many as 35 points in the second quarter and led 74-43 at halftime.

But Charlotte began chipping away with a 32-25 third quarter, then pulled to within 10 on a 12-3 run.

Morant scored on consecutive floaters in the paint to briefly stem the tide, but LaMelo Ball scored seven points in a row to cut the deficit to seven. Morant answered again on a layup before Terry Rozier connected on three of his game-high 35 points and JT Thor put down a dunk that had the Hornets within four points.

Charlotte cut the deficit to four twice more on a Montrezl Harrell three-point play and Harrell's put-back of a Ball miss.

Harrell finished with 20 points and nine rebounds in just his second game since joining the Hornets in a trade from Washington.

Tyus Jones scored his first points of the game in the final minute, and Bane scored on a fast-break off a Kyle Anderson rebound and outlet pass to push the lead back to eight and effectively seal the win.

Morant finished with a team-high 26 points for his 13th consecutive game scoring at least 23. Steven Adams recorded a double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds despite playing just 16 minutes due to foul trouble. Bane finished with 25 points.

Jaren Jackson Jr. had a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Brandon Clarke added 16 points and six rebounds off the bench.

Ball finished with 25 points for the Hornets.

Charlotte dropped its seventh decision in the last eight games.

--Field Level Media

More Charlotte News

Access More
Hornets end six-game slide by pulverizing Pistons

Charlotte News.Net

LeRoy Butler among eight selected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets get Montrezl Harrell from Wizards

Charlotte News.Net

Reports: Hornets get Montrezl Harrell from Wizards

Charlotte News.Net

Reverence and revulsion: The problematic case of Roman Polanski

Charlotte News.Net

DeMar DeRozan scores 36 to lead Bulls past Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

NBA slaps Hornets' Kelly Oubre Jr. with $15K fine

Charlotte News.Net

Panthers hire veteran Paul Pasqualoni to coach D-Line

Charlotte News.Net

Caris LeVert expected to make Cavs' debut against Spurs

Charlotte News.Net

Reports: Jaguars preparing to hire Mike Caldwell as DC

Charlotte News.Net

D.C. United acquire Ecuadoran striker Michael Estrada

Charlotte News.Net

Slumping Hornets seek 15th straight win vs. Pistons

Charlotte News.Net

Suns acquire Aaron Holiday from Wizards

Charlotte News.Net

Red-hot DeMar DeRozan leads Bulls against Timberwolves

Charlotte News.Net

Ray Fisher, Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Bae Doona board Zack Snyder's 'Rebel Moon'

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Domantas Sabonis carries Kings to victory in debut

Charlotte News.Net

Rams notebook: OC Kevin O'Connell has one eye on Vikings

Charlotte News.Net

Kevin Steele named defensive coordinator at Miami

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets F Gordon Hayward (ankle) out indefinitely

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets out to regain confidence, shooting touch vs. Bulls

Charlotte News.Net

Oscars 2022 nominations announced, here's the complete list of nominees

Charlotte News.Net

Sign up for Charlotte News

a daily newsletter full of things to discuss over drinks.and the great thing is that it's on the house!

47
Mostly Cloudy in Charlotte

All Charlotte News Headlines

Grizzlies survive Hornets' rally for fifth straight win

Charlotte News.Net

Cal shocks Oregon behind Jordan Shepherd's career-high 33

Charlotte News.Net

Broncos add veteran coach Dom Capers to staff

Charlotte News.Net

Ja Morant leads surging Grizzlies into matchup with Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Joel Embiid, Sixers overpower Thunder

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets end six-game slide by pulverizing Pistons

Charlotte News.Net

Slumping Hornets seek 15th straight win vs. Pistons

Charlotte News.Net

LeRoy Butler among eight selected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Charlotte News.Net

Suns acquire Aaron Holiday from Wizards

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets get Montrezl Harrell from Wizards

Charlotte News.Net

Red-hot DeMar DeRozan leads Bulls against Timberwolves

Charlotte News.Net

Reports: Hornets get Montrezl Harrell from Wizards

Charlotte News.Net

Ray Fisher, Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Bae Doona board Zack Snyder's 'Rebel Moon'

Charlotte News.Net

Reverence and revulsion: The problematic case of Roman Polanski

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Domantas Sabonis carries Kings to victory in debut

Charlotte News.Net

DeMar DeRozan scores 36 to lead Bulls past Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Rams notebook: OC Kevin O'Connell has one eye on Vikings

Charlotte News.Net

NBA slaps Hornets' Kelly Oubre Jr. with $15K fine

Charlotte News.Net

Kevin Steele named defensive coordinator at Miami

Charlotte News.Net

Panthers hire veteran Paul Pasqualoni to coach D-Line

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets F Gordon Hayward (ankle) out indefinitely

Charlotte News.Net

Caris LeVert expected to make Cavs' debut against Spurs

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets out to regain confidence, shooting touch vs. Bulls

Charlotte News.Net

Reports: Jaguars preparing to hire Mike Caldwell as DC

Charlotte News.Net

Oscars 2022 nominations announced, here's the complete list of nominees

Charlotte News.Net

D.C. United acquire Ecuadoran striker Michael Estrada

Charlotte News.Net

Panthers legend Sam Mills elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Charlotte News.Net

With Sam Mills in, the Panthers now have one of their own in Canton

Charlotte News.Net

Panthers bring back Steve Wilks

Charlotte News.Net

Results of mixed team 1 snowboard cross final at Beijing Winter Olympics

Charlotte News.Net

North Carolina News

Top 25 roundup: Memphis pulls off upset over No. 6 Houston

Charlotte News.Net

No. 11 Providence rallies in regulation, nips DePaul in OT

Charlotte News.Net

Jayden Gardner scores 26 as Virginia tops Georgia Tech

Charlotte News.Net

John Hugley double-double helps Pitt past NC State

Charlotte News.Net

Miami gains rare victory at Wake Forest

Charlotte News.Net

Balanced North Carolina flattens Florida State

Charlotte News.Net

Access More

News Releases

Charlotte News.Net's News Release Publishing Service provides a medium for circulating your organization's news.

International News

Afghanistan could reach 97 percent poverty rate by mid-2022

Charlotte News.Net

Canadian truckers, protecting Covid restrictions, blockade borders

Charlotte News.Net

UK law lists heavy penalties if porn sites do not verify age of users

Charlotte News.Net

SpaceX loses 40 internet satellites due to solar storm

Charlotte News.Net

After battling racism at home, Eileen Gu now branded a traitor

Charlotte News.Net

US lists ex-Honduras president on list of corrupt officials

Charlotte News.Net

Slovaks protest defense treaty with U.S. as lawmakers debate

Charlotte News.Net

Afghanistan mission was bound to fail: Pakistan prime minister

Charlotte News.Net

New Zealand protesters block streets outside parliament

Charlotte News.Net

Couple protests after electric company seeks $18,000 for street lights

Charlotte News.Net

Access More
Charlotte News.Net
SITE DATA
CONNECT

© Copyright 1999-2022 Charlotte News.Net - Mainstream Media Ltd. All rights reserved.