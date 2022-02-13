Grizzlies survive Hornets' rally for fifth straight win

Memphis saw its lead of 35 points whittled to four late, but Ja Morant and Desmond Bane combined to score 15 of the Grizzlies' final 19 points to hold off the host Charlotte Hornets on Saturday, 125-118.

Memphis won its fifth straight game and eighth in its last nine.

Memphis stormed to a 19-2 lead less than five minutes into the first quarter, thanks in part to Bane's nine early points, and led 36-15 at period's end. The Grizzlies pushed the lead to as many as 35 points in the second quarter and led 74-43 at halftime.

But Charlotte began chipping away with a 32-25 third quarter, then pulled to within 10 on a 12-3 run.

Morant scored on consecutive floaters in the paint to briefly stem the tide, but LaMelo Ball scored seven points in a row to cut the deficit to seven. Morant answered again on a layup before Terry Rozier connected on three of his game-high 35 points and JT Thor put down a dunk that had the Hornets within four points.

Charlotte cut the deficit to four twice more on a Montrezl Harrell three-point play and Harrell's put-back of a Ball miss.

Harrell finished with 20 points and nine rebounds in just his second game since joining the Hornets in a trade from Washington.

Tyus Jones scored his first points of the game in the final minute, and Bane scored on a fast-break off a Kyle Anderson rebound and outlet pass to push the lead back to eight and effectively seal the win.

Morant finished with a team-high 26 points for his 13th consecutive game scoring at least 23. Steven Adams recorded a double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds despite playing just 16 minutes due to foul trouble. Bane finished with 25 points.

Jaren Jackson Jr. had a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Brandon Clarke added 16 points and six rebounds off the bench.

Ball finished with 25 points for the Hornets.

Charlotte dropped its seventh decision in the last eight games.

--Field Level Media