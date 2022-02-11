Fri, 11 Feb 2022

Reports: Hornets get Montrezl Harrell from Wizards

Field Level Media
11 Feb 2022, 06:05 GMT+10

The Charlotte Hornets acquired big man Montrezl Harrell from the Washington Wizards on Thursday in exchange for guard Ish Smith and center Vernon Carey Jr., multiple outlets reported.

Harrell is on an expiring contract and brings inside punch to a Hornets team that sits at 28-28, currently the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Harrell, 28, is averaging 14.1 points and 6.7 rebounds in 46 games (three starts) this season, his first in D.C. He was the 2019-20 Sixth Man of the Year.

Smith, 33, is averaging 4.5 points and 2.6 assists in 37 games (one start) for the Hornets. He was in his first season in Charlotte after spending two years with the Wizards from 2019-21.

Carey, 20, has appeared in just four games (one start) this season, averaging 2.0 points per game.

--Field Level Media

