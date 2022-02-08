Tue, 08 Feb 2022

«Back to Home

Sizzling Raptors deal slumping Hornets blowout home loss

Field Level Media
08 Feb 2022, 12:55 GMT+10

Pascal Siakam and Gary Trent Jr. each scored 24 points as the Toronto Raptors fended off the host Charlotte Hornets for a 116-101 victory on Monday night.

Siakam fell two assists shy of a triple-double, adding 11 rebounds and eight assists as Toronto recorded its sixth straight win, matching its season high.

Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby each racked up 20 points as the Raptors rode their offense to the victory. The Raptors made 15 baskets from the 3-point range as part of 48.8-percent shooting overall from the field. Scottie Barnes added 15 points and eight rebounds.

Miles Bridges had 25 points for the Hornets, who have lost five games in a row, matching the team's longest skid of the season. That includes three home outings across a four-night period.

Terry Rozier added 20 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. racked up 17 points off the bench while LaMelo Ball and P.J. Washington both contributed 15 points for Charlotte.

The Raptors led 56-41 at halftime after a chunk of their 23-point lead earlier in the second quarter vanished. Charlotte trimmed the gap to 80-75 by the end of the third quarter.

Anunoby scored four points in a row to help give the Raptors some more separation in the fourth quarter, when they outscored ther Hornets 36-26.

VanVleet drained a 3-pointer to stretch the margin to 92-80 and countered Bridges' 3 with another as Toronto stayed in control.

It didn't matter much that the Hornets scored 10 points in the last 2:03.

Siakam ended up 10-for-16 from the floor. VanVleet shot 6-for-11 shooting from deep.

Charlotte was a horrid 9-for-40 on 3-point shots as its shooting woes continued. Oubre went 0-for-8.

Toronto's lead was at 52-29 lead late in the second quarter. But on the way to committing 18 turnovers the lead began to evaporate.

Hornets forward Gordon Hayward, in his third game back from a two-week absence, left in the first quarter with another injury. He had three points in just six minutes.

Earlier in the day, Ball was named to the All-Star Game to replace players who won't participate.

--Field Level Media

More Charlotte News

Access More
NBA roundup: LeBron James returns, Lakers rally past Knicks in OT

Charlotte News.Net

Jarrett Allen, Cavaliers look to overpower Pacers with height

Charlotte News.Net

Heat, Hornets happy to have key players back

Charlotte News.Net

Hall of Famers draft NBA Rising Stars teams

Charlotte News.Net

Cavs, Hornets look to get on track again

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Wizards upset 76ers to end skid

Charlotte News.Net

Norway's Johaug wins first gold of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics (updated)

Charlotte News.Net

Ballantyne rezoning reignites debate at the center of Charlotte's housing crisis Charlotte

General

Fayetteville Man Sentenced to More Than 16 Years for Heroin Distribution O-EDNC

FBI

Jacksonville Man Sentenced to 12 Years in Federal Prison for Drug and Firearms Offenses O-EDNC

FBI

2021 End-of-Year Crime Statistics Show Drop in Overall Crime

General

Jimmy Butler scores 27 as Heat use big third quarter to beat Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Report: Twins sign IF Tim Beckham to minor-league deal

Charlotte News.Net

Cavaliers squander lead before edging Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Surging Celtics begin road trip against Pistons

Charlotte News.Net

Anxiety and neuroticism linked to one's ability to experience ASMR, says study

Charlotte News.Net

Terry Bradway offers the Panthers some veteran perspective

Charlotte News.Net

Norway's Johaug wins first gold of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

Charlotte News.Net

Northeastern NC Drug Trafficking Organization Leader Sentenced to 25 Years O-EDNC

FBI

Charlotte Man Pleads Guilty To Wire Fraud For Return Scheme Targeting Amazon O-WDNC

FBI

North Carolina Man Arrested for Assault on Law Enforcement During Jan. 6 Capitol Breach O-DC

FBI

Sign up for Charlotte News

a daily newsletter full of things to discuss over drinks.and the great thing is that it's on the house!

34
Fog in Charlotte

All Charlotte News Headlines

Police say Amazon manager swapped computer parts, stealing $273,000

Charlotte News.Net

Women's Ashes: Sutherland, Lanning and Healy star as Australia white-wash England in ODIs

Charlotte News.Net

Sizzling Raptors deal slumping Hornets blowout home loss

Charlotte News.Net

LaMelo Ball, Dejounte Murray named All-Star injury replacements

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets look for answers as they prep for streaking Raptors

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: LeBron James returns, Lakers rally past Knicks in OT

Charlotte News.Net

Jimmy Butler scores 27 as Heat use big third quarter to beat Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Jarrett Allen, Cavaliers look to overpower Pacers with height

Charlotte News.Net

Report: Twins sign IF Tim Beckham to minor-league deal

Charlotte News.Net

Heat, Hornets happy to have key players back

Charlotte News.Net

Cavaliers squander lead before edging Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Hall of Famers draft NBA Rising Stars teams

Charlotte News.Net

Surging Celtics begin road trip against Pistons

Charlotte News.Net

Cavs, Hornets look to get on track again

Charlotte News.Net

Anxiety and neuroticism linked to one's ability to experience ASMR, says study

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Wizards upset 76ers to end skid

Charlotte News.Net

Terry Bradway offers the Panthers some veteran perspective

Charlotte News.Net

Norway's Johaug wins first gold of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics (updated)

Charlotte News.Net

Norway's Johaug wins first gold of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

Charlotte News.Net

Ballantyne rezoning reignites debate at the center of Charlotte's housing crisis Charlotte

General

Northeastern NC Drug Trafficking Organization Leader Sentenced to 25 Years O-EDNC

FBI

Fayetteville Man Sentenced to More Than 16 Years for Heroin Distribution O-EDNC

FBI

Charlotte Man Pleads Guilty To Wire Fraud For Return Scheme Targeting Amazon O-WDNC

FBI

Jacksonville Man Sentenced to 12 Years in Federal Prison for Drug and Firearms Offenses O-EDNC

FBI

North Carolina Man Arrested for Assault on Law Enforcement During Jan. 6 Capitol Breach O-DC

FBI

2021 End-of-Year Crime Statistics Show Drop in Overall Crime

General

The Triumphant Rise of Charlotte in And Just Like That

General

Hot homes- 4 houses for sale in Charlotte starting at $390K Charlotte

General

You might assume this Charlotte restaurant is just another chain. Heres why its not.

General

Adversity has arrived for the Hornets. Will it threaten to derail their promising season?

General

Charlotte Church is Mushroom on The Masked Singer, say fans - Radio Times

General

North Carolina News

Police say Amazon manager swapped computer parts, stealing $273,000

Charlotte News.Net

ACC-leading Notre Dame faces struggling Louisville

Charlotte News.Net

No. 22 Saint Mary's faces tough test at Santa Clara

Charlotte News.Net

Clemson opens challenging week at home with North Carolina

Charlotte News.Net

Billie Eilish halts concert to help fan with breathing distress

Charlotte News.Net

No. 9 Duke faces Virginia, looks to remain atop ACC

Charlotte News.Net

Access More

News Releases

Charlotte News.Net's News Release Publishing Service provides a medium for circulating your organization's news.

International News

Eight reported killed in Austrian avalanches

Charlotte News.Net

Beijing Olympics enthrals world despite diplomatic ban

Charlotte News.Net

Reno records no rain for one month for first time in 130 years

Charlotte News.Net

Athletes speaking out against China warned of 'punishment'

Charlotte News.Net

US state of Mississippi legalizes medical marijuana

Charlotte News.Net

Apple, Google monopolies under fire in U.S. Senate

Charlotte News.Net

Norway bans breeding of bulldogs, spaniels

Charlotte News.Net

Russian aircraft chased away by RAF after being spotted in Scotland

Charlotte News.Net

Tragedy at African market as falling power cable kills 26

Charlotte News.Net

U.S., Canada warn Olympic Games athletes to leave phones at home

Charlotte News.Net

Access More
Charlotte News.Net
SITE DATA
CONNECT

© Copyright 1999-2022 Charlotte News.Net - Mainstream Media Ltd. All rights reserved.