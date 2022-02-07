Mon, 07 Feb 2022

Hornets look for answers as they prep for streaking Raptors

Field Level Media
07 Feb 2022, 04:19 GMT+10

The Charlotte Hornets might need to take part of the script from the Toronto Raptors.

That could be one way to get back on track.

The Raptors and Hornets meet Monday night at Charlotte, N.C., where Toronto will arrive on a five-game winning streak.

The Hornets hold a four-game losing streak, with three of those defeats at home.

"I think that's the key, you stick together," Charlotte coach James Borrego said. "We have to stay together and get back together, and this group has done that. That's the whole key here, to be resilient and stay together."

The Raptors have demonstrated how that works, maintaining their winning streak by beating the Atlanta Hawks 125-114 on Friday night.

Clicking in clutch situations has formed some good habits for the Raptors.

"I think it's helping us," Toronto coach Nick Nurse said. "For me, I'm not under any allusions (regardless of the size of a lead) that the game is over. I think it's good for us to be in these situations. I think that we're making some really good plays."

While a chunk of the offensive efficiency for the Raptors often involves Pascal Siakam, there's a growing list of key contributors.

"Guys have stepped up and made their shots and looked confident in doing it," Nurse said.

But what the Raptors have discovered is that defense often allows them to be in good situations late in games.

"They all can play it, and if we do, we give ourselves a chance," Nurse said of defense. "At least we've hung in there and played good ball and figured out a way to win."

The Hornets have wavered on defense and now the offense has developed kinks.

"Our shooting has dropped a bit," Borrego said. "I think that's where we've gone a little bit south."

This is the second-longest losing skid of the season for the Hornets, who dropped five in a row in November and responded from that by winning five straight.

"We've just got to find a way back on Monday night," Borrego said. "It's a tough league. You have to fight your way through it."

Charlotte's Gordon Hayward shot 0-for-7 from the field and was scoreless in 22 minutes in Saturday night's 104-86 loss to the Miami Heat in his second game since returning to action from an ankle injury.

"I think he's going to be fine," Borrego said. "Just get your legs back underneath you. He was out for two weeks."

Charlotte held second-half leads in each of its past two games.

Borrego went to a lineup largely of reserves at times when the margin started widening in the loss to Miami. That outing was part of games on back-to-back days, so maybe limiting some of the court time for regulars will allow them to be a bit fresher.

"I go on to the next game, worry about that one," Hornets guard LaMelo Ball said.

The Raptors beat the Hornets 125-113 on Jan. 25 at home in the first meeting of the season.

--Field Level Media

