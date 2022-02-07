Mon, 07 Feb 2022

Jimmy Butler scores 27 as Heat use big third quarter to beat Hornets

Field Level Media
06 Feb 2022, 12:40 GMT+10

Jimmy Butler poured in 27 points and the Miami Heat used a tremendous third quarter to produce a 104-86 victory over the host Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night.

Bam Adebayo supplied 20 points and 12 rebounds as Miami controlled the play in the lane for much of the second half.

The Heat trailed 51-46 at halftime, but cranked out a 35-8 edge in the third quarter. Butler had nine points in the quarter.

Tyler Herro added 19 points for Miami, which has won back-to-back games following a three-game skid.

The Hornets lost their fourth consecutive game, including the second one in two nights at home. Charlotte dropped to 14-10 at home.

Terry Rozier led Charlotte with 16 points, while Miles Bridges had 15 points and LaMelo Ball provided 12 points. Gordon Hayward, who was in his second game back following an ankle injury, was scoreless in 22 minutes, missing all seven of his shots from the floor.

The Hornets' 3-point shooting was spotty, going 10-for-36. Super sub Kelly Oubre Jr. struggled by going 3-for-15 from the field (1-for-9 on 3s).

Butler made 10 of 13 shots from the field. The Heat's efficiency for parts of the second half helped overcome the team's 11-for-32 shooting on 3-pointers for the game. Miami also was 17-for-18 on free throws.

The Hornets had good moments in the second quarter, when Miami was limited to 15 points. The Heat connected on only two shots from the field in the final 5 1/2 minutes of the first half.

The Heat led 31-23 before going cold.

Miami was in its fourth game of a six-game road swing, now 2-2 in those games. The Heat had Kyle Lowry back for his second game after a nine-game absence because of a personal issue, and he turned in nine points.

Twin brothers Caleb Martin of Miami and Cody Martin of Charlotte both scored eight points in reserve roles.

--Field Level Media

