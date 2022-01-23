Sun, 23 Jan 2022

«Back to Home

Hot Hawks, hotter Hornets to meet in Charlotte

Field Level Media
23 Jan 2022, 05:40 GMT+10

The Atlanta Hawks look like they're ready to make a move. The Charlotte Hornets are still a few steps ahead of them.

The teams will collide Sunday night in Charlotte, N.C., with both clubs trying to bolster their growing credentials.

"We can't look past no team in this league," Hornets forwardP.J. Washington said. "Every team is capable of beating everybody. For us we have to stay focused, stay locked in every night. I feel like we've been doing that of late and we're looking good."

The Hornets have won seven of their past eight games, including three in a row. The Hawks also are riding a three-game winning streak.

"We've won three straight, but we want more," Hawks guard Trae Young said. "It's a challenge for us. We're looking at this as a challenge. We're looking at this as an opportunity to meet different challenges. I think our guys are really trying to get some wins."

The teams have split two meetings in Atlanta this season. The most recent of those was Charlotte's 130-127 win Dec. 5 when Miles Bridges had 32 points for the Hornets and John Collins racked up 31 points for the Hawks. In that game, the Hornets were without backcourt mates Terry Rozier and LaMelo Ball.

Rozier has led the Hornets in scoring in their past two games. Three Charlotte players reached the 20-point mark Friday night in a 121-98 victory against Oklahoma City. That included Washington with 20 points after racking up only 22 points in his previous six outings combined.

"Just coming out there being able to make shots," Washington said. "I feel like when I'm hitting shots, my game is a lot smoother. Just trying to do something every night, whether that's rebounding, getting steals, blocking shots."

The outcome Friday night marked just the first time in a seven-game stretch that Charlotte scored 115 points or more.

"We weren't trying to do this by ourselves," Hornets coach James Borrego said. "The ball was moving. It was popping and obviously we were making shots. That's our identity."

While Young has been on a torrid offensive pace, Atlanta's Kevin Huerter drilled five 3-pointers on the way to 21 points Friday night in a 110-108 win against Miami.

"We figured out a way to win and that's all that matters," Young said.

The Hawks could be getting healthier as center Clint Capela returned from a six-game absence to play 26 minutes Friday night. He has grabbed a total of 29 rebounds in the two games against Charlotte this season.

The Hawks have been without Bogdan Bogdanovich for four consecutive games because of a knee injury. He had seven points in his only outing vs. Charlotte this season, though he averaged 13 points in three matchups with the Hornets last season.

The Hawks are coming off a four-game homestand and, after Sunday, their next five games are at home, so this is a rare road venture. Atlanta has lost six of its past eight road games.

--Field Level Media

More Charlotte News

Access More
NBA roundup: Stephen Curry's buzzer-beater sinks Rockets

Charlotte News.Net

Ville Husso shuts out Kraken as Blues win in Seattle

Charlotte News.Net

Report: Las Vegas could be home to MLS's 30th franchise

Charlotte News.Net

Giants hire Bills' personnel man Joe Schoen as GM

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets aim to stay hot vs. Thunder

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Nikola Jokic (49-14-10) carries Nuggets to OT win

Charlotte News.Net

Knicks, Pelicans try to snap losing skids

Charlotte News.Net

Celtics aim to continue climb in East against Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Devin Booker scores 48 as Suns top Spurs

Charlotte News.Net

Timberwolves eyeing .500 mark as they visit Knicks

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets blast Knicks behind Miles Bridges' 38

Charlotte News.Net

Blues' Ville Husso shuts out Kraken

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets stay hot, thrash Thunder

Charlotte News.Net

Reports: Panthers to name ex-Giants coach Ben McAdoo as OC

Charlotte News.Net

Celtics seeking consistency against Trail Blazers

Charlotte News.Net

County Championship to return to two-division structure from 2022, confirms ECB

Charlotte News.Net

Terry Rozier powers Hornets' victory over Celtics

Charlotte News.Net

Report: D.C. United fielding record offers for Paul Arriola

Charlotte News.Net

Joel Embiid-led 76ers return home to face Magic

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Miles Bridges guides Hornets past Knicks

Charlotte News.Net

Rams 3.5-point favorites despite road split with Cardinals

Charlotte News.Net

Sign up for Charlotte News

a daily newsletter full of things to discuss over drinks.and the great thing is that it's on the house!

34
Fair in Charlotte

All Charlotte News Headlines

Juice prices surge due to worst orange shortage since WWII

Charlotte News.Net

Brutal snow, ice storm hits US east coast

Charlotte News.Net

Ailing Atlanta Zoo gorilla, aged 59, euthanized

Charlotte News.Net

Hot Hawks, hotter Hornets to meet in Charlotte

Charlotte News.Net

Darius Garland, Cavs look to top Thunder again

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Stephen Curry's buzzer-beater sinks Rockets

Charlotte News.Net

Blues' Ville Husso shuts out Kraken

Charlotte News.Net

Ville Husso shuts out Kraken as Blues win in Seattle

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets stay hot, thrash Thunder

Charlotte News.Net

Report: Las Vegas could be home to MLS's 30th franchise

Charlotte News.Net

Reports: Panthers to name ex-Giants coach Ben McAdoo as OC

Charlotte News.Net

Giants hire Bills' personnel man Joe Schoen as GM

Charlotte News.Net

Celtics seeking consistency against Trail Blazers

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets aim to stay hot vs. Thunder

Charlotte News.Net

County Championship to return to two-division structure from 2022, confirms ECB

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Nikola Jokic (49-14-10) carries Nuggets to OT win

Charlotte News.Net

Terry Rozier powers Hornets' victory over Celtics

Charlotte News.Net

Knicks, Pelicans try to snap losing skids

Charlotte News.Net

Report: D.C. United fielding record offers for Paul Arriola

Charlotte News.Net

Celtics aim to continue climb in East against Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Joel Embiid-led 76ers return home to face Magic

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Devin Booker scores 48 as Suns top Spurs

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Miles Bridges guides Hornets past Knicks

Charlotte News.Net

Timberwolves eyeing .500 mark as they visit Knicks

Charlotte News.Net

Rams 3.5-point favorites despite road split with Cardinals

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets blast Knicks behind Miles Bridges' 38

Charlotte News.Net

2022 NFL Draft Order

Charlotte News.Net

5 things to know about new GM Joe Schoen

Charlotte News.Net

Giants hire Joe Schoen as general manager

Charlotte News.Net

Asistentes de Cowboys estan cotizados en NFL

Charlotte News.Net

Patriots locked into 21st overall pick

Charlotte News.Net

Mike Evans Conquering New Ground

Charlotte News.Net

Bills' Joe Schoen has 2nd GM interview with Giants

Charlotte News.Net

Sam Mills: A legacy that endures

Charlotte News.Net

North Carolina News

Juice prices surge due to worst orange shortage since WWII

Charlotte News.Net

Brutal snow, ice storm hits US east coast

Charlotte News.Net

Ailing Atlanta Zoo gorilla, aged 59, euthanized

Charlotte News.Net

Walking can decrease Type 2 diabetes risk among older adults: Research

Charlotte News.Net

'Disappointed' UNC heads to Wake Forest in search of a win

Charlotte News.Net

NC State seeks elusive home win against Virginia

Charlotte News.Net

Access More

News Releases

Charlotte News.Net's News Release Publishing Service provides a medium for circulating your organization's news.

International News

Cuban demonstrators brace for long prison terms following trials

Charlotte News.Net

With new Covid cases falling, UK eases restrictions

Charlotte News.Net

China condemns plans by Slovenia to upgrade Taiwan ties

Charlotte News.Net

Two Mexican journalists exposing corruption, drug violence murdered

Charlotte News.Net

Spain's Saturnino de la Fuente Garca, oldest living man, dies at 112

Charlotte News.Net

Drone sightings reported over Swedish nuclear plants, palace

Charlotte News.Net

17 homes evacuated after collapsing in Washington

Charlotte News.Net

Biden adopting, reinforcing, many of Trump's initiatives

Charlotte News.Net

Saudi Arabia uncovers 4,500-year-old highway, tombs in major discovery

Charlotte News.Net

Five family members jailed for abusing 5 children

Charlotte News.Net

Access More
Charlotte News.Net
SITE DATA
CONNECT

© Copyright 1999-2022 Charlotte News.Net - Mainstream Media Ltd. All rights reserved.