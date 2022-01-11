Tue, 11 Jan 2022

Hornets put F Kelly Oubre Jr. in COVID-19 protocol

Field Level Media
11 Jan 2022, 09:40 GMT+10

The Charlotte Hornets placed forward Kelly Oubre Jr. in the COVID-19 protocol prior to Monday night's home game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Oubre averaged 25 points over the past two games, making his loss a big one in a rematch between the two teams. Charlotte beat Milwaukee 114-106 on Saturday when Oubre scored 18 points.

Oubre experienced a hotter-than-lava fourth quarter against the Detroit Pistons in Charlotte's previous game as he knocked down eight 3-pointers in the period. Overall, he made a career high nine and scored 32 points, his third-highest effort of the season.

The 26-year-old Oubre is averaging 16.6 points and 3.9 rebounds in 40 games (10 starts) in his first season with the Hornets. His percentages from the field (45.8) and 3-point range (37.3) are both career-high marks.

Oubre is tied for eighth in the NBA with 116 3-pointers entering Monday's play.

--Field Level Media

Charlotte News.Net
