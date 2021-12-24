Fri, 24 Dec 2021

«Back to Home

Hornets escape 19-point hole, top Nuggets

Field Level Media
24 Dec 2021, 14:55 GMT+10

Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 14 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter as the visiting Charlotte Hornets came from behind to beat the Denver Nuggets 115-107 on Thursday night.

Terry Rozier scored 17 and Miles Bridges and LaMelo Ball each had 16 points for the Hornets, who rallied from a 19-point, third-quarter deficit to break a three-game losing streak. P.J. Washington scored 13 and Jalen McDaniels had 12.

Nikola Jokic had 29 points and a season-high 21 rebounds, Facundo Campazzo scored 12 and Jeff Green, Vlatko Cancar, Will Barton and Austin Rivers had 11 each for Denver, which was outscored 38-13 in the fourth quarter.

The Nuggets looked to be in control after three quarters, up by 17 points, but Charlotte dominated the fourth.

Oubre hit a 3-pointer, added a four-point play and then completed a three-point play to get Charlotte within 96-87. After Jokic hit a floating jumper with 7:47 to go in the period, the Hornets went on a 10-1 run to tie it at 99.

Campazzo sank two free throws, but a bucket by Oubre and a 3-pointer from Washington gave Charlotte a 104-101 lead with 3:16 left.

The Nuggets tied it at 105 on Green's tip-in, but Washington hit another 3-pointer to put the Hornets ahead 108-105 with 1:20 left.

Ish Smith sealed it with a corner 3-pointer with 39.1 seconds left.

Charlotte started the night strong and led 20-9 before Denver closed within 27-26 at the end of the first quarter.

The Nuggets turned things around in the second. Trailing 43-40 midway through, they stormed ahead on three straight baskets by Green. Jokic scored the next six Denver points, and Campazzo and Monte Morris had 3-pointers in a 19-2 run.

Campazzo hit another 3-pointer, and Denver led 65-52 at intermission.

Charlotte tried to climb back in the third quarter. Rozier hit a 3-pointer and Ball made a layup and a 12-footer to cut the deficit to 71-61. The Nuggets responded with a layup from Jokic and five straight points by Barton to make it 78-61.

Denver increased the lead to 94-77 heading into the fourth.

--Field Level Media

More Charlotte News

Access More
With Booker in tow, Suns aim to remain sharp vs. Thunder

Charlotte News.Net

Top 25 roundup: John Fulkerson, No. 19 Vols knock off No. 6 Arizona

Charlotte News.Net

Jazz await Wolves team in COVID limbo

Charlotte News.Net

Lance Stephenson returns to NBA with Hawks

Charlotte News.Net

Backup QB Garrett Gilbert gets nod for Washington

Charlotte News.Net

Charlotte FC acquire MF Alan Franco on loan deal

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Joel Embiid's late surge leads Sixers past Celts

Charlotte News.Net

Suns aim to seize opportunity vs. vulnerable Lakers

Charlotte News.Net

Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle, Phillip Lindsay set to come off COVID list

Charlotte News.Net

Devin Booker returns in Suns' rout of Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Bills earn much-needed win, top Panthers 31-14

Charlotte News.Net

Slumping Hornets try to avoid slow start vs. Nuggets

Charlotte News.Net

No. 13 Houston powers past Texas State

Charlotte News.Net

Panthers place K Zane Gonzalez on injured reserve

Charlotte News.Net

No. 13 Houston battle through absences while prepping for Texas State

Charlotte News.Net

'Sex & the City' reboot is more groan than groove, and misses the mark

Charlotte News.Net

Ron Rivera: Washington's starting QB to depend on Tuesday testing

Charlotte News.Net

Jazz survive fevered comeback bid by Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Panthers won't name starter, Sam Darnold likely to practice

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets, Jazz both bring two-game skids into matchup

Charlotte News.Net

Suns G Devin Booker (hamstring) back after seven-game absence

Charlotte News.Net

Sign up for Charlotte News

a daily newsletter full of things to discuss over drinks.and the great thing is that it's on the house!

43
Fair in Charlotte

All Charlotte News Headlines

Even candy canes in short supply this holiday season

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets escape 19-point hole, top Nuggets

Charlotte News.Net

UNC, South Carolina chase winning season mark at Duke's Mayo Bowl

Charlotte News.Net

Seven teams could join Packers in NFL playoff field

Charlotte News.Net

Panthers add C Pat Elflein, OL Dennis Daley to COVID list

Charlotte News.Net

With Booker in tow, Suns aim to remain sharp vs. Thunder

Charlotte News.Net

Slumping Hornets try to avoid slow start vs. Nuggets

Charlotte News.Net

Top 25 roundup: John Fulkerson, No. 19 Vols knock off No. 6 Arizona

Charlotte News.Net

No. 13 Houston powers past Texas State

Charlotte News.Net

Jazz await Wolves team in COVID limbo

Charlotte News.Net

Panthers place K Zane Gonzalez on injured reserve

Charlotte News.Net

Lance Stephenson returns to NBA with Hawks

Charlotte News.Net

No. 13 Houston battle through absences while prepping for Texas State

Charlotte News.Net

Backup QB Garrett Gilbert gets nod for Washington

Charlotte News.Net

'Sex & the City' reboot is more groan than groove, and misses the mark

Charlotte News.Net

Charlotte FC acquire MF Alan Franco on loan deal

Charlotte News.Net

Ron Rivera: Washington's starting QB to depend on Tuesday testing

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Joel Embiid's late surge leads Sixers past Celts

Charlotte News.Net

Jazz survive fevered comeback bid by Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Suns aim to seize opportunity vs. vulnerable Lakers

Charlotte News.Net

Panthers won't name starter, Sam Darnold likely to practice

Charlotte News.Net

Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle, Phillip Lindsay set to come off COVID list

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets, Jazz both bring two-game skids into matchup

Charlotte News.Net

Devin Booker returns in Suns' rout of Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Suns G Devin Booker (hamstring) back after seven-game absence

Charlotte News.Net

Bills earn much-needed win, top Panthers 31-14

Charlotte News.Net

Panthers K Zane Gonzalez injured in pre-game warmups

Charlotte News.Net

Week 16 Game Preview: Panthers vs. Buccaneers

Charlotte News.Net

Kyle Pitts only 'scratching the surface' of the player he can be

Charlotte News.Net

Kyle Pitts, Josh Harris named to Pro Bowl

Charlotte News.Net

NFL Power Rankings: Staying power at No. 1

Charlotte News.Net

NFC Playoff Picture: Week 16

Charlotte News.Net

Falcons release depth chart before Week 16 contest vs. Lions

Charlotte News.Net

Top Three Takeaways from Saints vs. Buccaneers

Charlotte News.Net

What's Next: Bucs Take Another Shot at Division Title in Charlotte

Charlotte News.Net

Bucs, Panthers looking to jump start sluggish offenses

Charlotte News.Net

Ecuadorian midfielder Franco joins Charlotte FC on loan

Charlotte News.Net

North Carolina News

Even candy canes in short supply this holiday season

Charlotte News.Net

UNC, South Carolina chase winning season mark at Duke's Mayo Bowl

Charlotte News.Net

UCLA, NC State take revivals into Holiday Bowl clash

Charlotte News.Net

Former Uganda Street Kid Finds Fulfillment as US Foster Dad

Charlotte News.Net

Grant Basile, Wright State upset NC State

Charlotte News.Net

Armando Bacot, UNC stroll past Appalachian State

Charlotte News.Net

Access More

News Releases

Charlotte News.Net's News Release Publishing Service provides a medium for circulating your organization's news.

International News

1887 time capsule believed found inside base of Robert E. Lee statue

Charlotte News.Net

Islamic world discusses aid to poor Afghanistan at summit

Charlotte News.Net

Court in Britain orders highest divorce settlement ever: $740 million

Charlotte News.Net

Russian nuclear bombers fly over Belarus in message to West

Charlotte News.Net

Hnan Khar, Myanmar: Search and rescue team finds nine bodies

Charlotte News.Net

Christmas travel will fuel spread of Omicron, U.S. expert warns

Charlotte News.Net

Kosovo, Denmark negotiate prison rental agreement

Charlotte News.Net

Officials say J&J, Sinopharm, Sputnik V less effective against Omicron

Charlotte News.Net

S. Africa doctors say Omicron not as deadly as earlier virus

Charlotte News.Net

Bath with babies inside ripped from home by tornado, infants survive

Charlotte News.Net

Access More
Charlotte News.Net
SITE DATA
CONNECT

© Copyright 1999-2021 Charlotte News.Net - Mainstream Media Ltd. All rights reserved.