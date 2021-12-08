Wed, 08 Dec 2021

«Back to Home

Sixers aim for repeat performance in rematch with Hornets

Field Level Media
08 Dec 2021, 05:40 GMT+10

An encore might be worth it from an entertainment standpoint as the Philadelphia 76ers and Charlotte Hornets meet for the second time in three nights.

But there could be some parts that are difficult to repeat Wednesday night in Charlotte, N.C.

This is a rarity already with the 76ers staying in town for the rematch.

They can only hope Joel Embiid is as productive after his season-high 43 points in Monday night's 127-124 overtime victory.

The Hornets are trying to recover from more than just the result. They were down five players because of COVID-19 protocols, so this is a taxing stretch. They'll be in their third game in four nights.

The potential fatigue aside, just dealing with Embiid is enough of a challenge.

"The way that he impacts the game offensively," teammate Tobias Harris said. "He's a shot maker. He's the guy that we go to when we need a bucket and he delivers for us. ... We just rely heavily on his presence."

But the toll on Embiid could be heavy. He logged 41 minutes in that game, pushing his team high season averages to 23.9 points and 11.3 rebounds per game.

Harris also played 41 minutes, notching 21 points and 11 rebounds. That would qualify as a grueling performance for Harris, who missed games earlier in the season because of COVID-19 protocols and then sat out the previous game Friday night because of illness.

"Obviously there has been ups and downs for me the past month," said Harris, who's the team's second-leading scorer with 19.3 points per game.

The Hornets have played their past two games without starters LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier and Mason Plumlee, and reserve Jalen McDaniels. Then guard Ish Smith was added to the protocol list for Monday's game.

Through it all, the Hornets found some positives. Nothing, though, that surprised coach James Borrego.

"Their spirit, their resiliency," Borrego said. "But that's who they are."

The tricky part for the Hornets is at point guard. Ball, Rozier and Smith would normally be the first options at that position. That put Cody Martin into the role of more ball-handling duties.

It also might have signaled the emergence of James Bouknight and JT Thor, who scored 11 and eight points, respectively. They were pressed into higher-profile roles.

"Hopefully, that's a boost of confidence for all of us, more so for them that they can play at this level and play at a high level," Borrego said. "This is just the beginning. Now it's about building on that and getting better on Wednesday night."

Bouknight, a first-round selection in this year's NBA draft, logged 22 minutes Monday after playing a total of 18 minutes all season.

Perhaps particularly because his team lost Monday, playing consecutive games against the same opponent in the same building is something Borrego sees as a bonus. He said in some ways it's like a playoff set-up.

"A playoff-type atmosphere. Go back and make some adjustments, some tweaks," Borrego said. "We just saw this team so see how we can get better. There's going to be a lot of good teaching moments. ... You get to execute against the same team."

Meanwhile, 76ers guard Seth Curry, who's playing in his hometown, will aim for a smoother outing in the second part of this set of games. He was just 3-for-11 from the field, including 0-for-6 on 3-pointers, for six points Monday night.

--Field Level Media

More Charlotte News

Access More
Joel Embiid powers 76ers to OT win over Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Embiid powers 76ers to OT win over Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Bills LB A.J. Klein placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets step up to challenge versus 76ers

Charlotte News.Net

No. 10 Arkansas eyes 9-0 start when it faces Charlotte

Charlotte News.Net

Prince William reveals special song his late mom Princess Diana used to sing in car

Charlotte News.Net

Shorthanded Hornets face imposing challenge vs. Hawks

Charlotte News.Net

LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, two other Hornets in protocol

Charlotte News.Net

Tara Reade: The shaming of sexual assault whistleblowers has to stop

Charlotte News.Net

DeMar DeRozan, Bulls too much for Knicks

Charlotte News.Net

NFL Power Rankings: Still the one

Charlotte News.Net

Hawks hit from distance, sink Timberwolves

Charlotte News.Net

49ers RB Trenton Cannon released from hospital

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Donovan Mitchell propels Jazz past Cavaliers

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets make barrage of treys, hold off Hawks

Charlotte News.Net

Panthers part ways with OC Joe Brady

Charlotte News.Net

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) sitting out vs. Heat

Charlotte News.Net

Panthers place LB Frankie Luvu on COVID list

Charlotte News.Net

Conference-leading Nets take on improving Bulls

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Grizzles set NBA mark with 73-point winning margin

Charlotte News.Net

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) out Thursday vs. Raptors

Charlotte News.Net

Sign up for Charlotte News

a daily newsletter full of things to discuss over drinks.and the great thing is that it's on the house!

51
Partly Cloudy in Charlotte

All Charlotte News Headlines

Last of War II's 'Band of Brothers,' Edward Shames, dies at age 99

Charlotte News.Net

Citing increased costs, Dollar Tree raises prices from $1 to $1.25

Charlotte News.Net

Most in America want super rich to pay more taxes

Charlotte News.Net

California accused of partially contributing to destruction of Amazon

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Hawks set team 3-point record in sinking Wolves

Charlotte News.Net

Joel Embiid powers 76ers to OT win over Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Hawks hit from distance, sink Timberwolves

Charlotte News.Net

Embiid powers 76ers to OT win over Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

49ers RB Trenton Cannon released from hospital

Charlotte News.Net

Bills LB A.J. Klein placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Donovan Mitchell propels Jazz past Cavaliers

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets step up to challenge versus 76ers

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets make barrage of treys, hold off Hawks

Charlotte News.Net

No. 10 Arkansas eyes 9-0 start when it faces Charlotte

Charlotte News.Net

Panthers part ways with OC Joe Brady

Charlotte News.Net

Prince William reveals special song his late mom Princess Diana used to sing in car

Charlotte News.Net

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) sitting out vs. Heat

Charlotte News.Net

Shorthanded Hornets face imposing challenge vs. Hawks

Charlotte News.Net

Panthers place LB Frankie Luvu on COVID list

Charlotte News.Net

LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, two other Hornets in protocol

Charlotte News.Net

Conference-leading Nets take on improving Bulls

Charlotte News.Net

Tara Reade: The shaming of sexual assault whistleblowers has to stop

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Grizzles set NBA mark with 73-point winning margin

Charlotte News.Net

DeMar DeRozan, Bulls too much for Knicks

Charlotte News.Net

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) out Thursday vs. Raptors

Charlotte News.Net

NFL Power Rankings: Still the one

Charlotte News.Net

NFC Playoff Picture: Week 14

Charlotte News.Net

Carolina Panthers name DEWALT official tools partner

Charlotte News.Net

Becky Lynch Shares "Bloody Becky" Photo Ahead Of Charlotte Flair Match

General

Orlando man dies after Lehigh Acres man swerved to avoid hog in Charlotte County, troopers report

General

West Virginia Returns to Morgantown vs. Charlotte University Athletics

General

North Carolina News

Last of War II's 'Band of Brothers,' Edward Shames, dies at age 99

Charlotte News.Net

Citing increased costs, Dollar Tree raises prices from $1 to $1.25

Charlotte News.Net

Most in America want super rich to pay more taxes

Charlotte News.Net

California accused of partially contributing to destruction of Amazon

Charlotte News.Net

Why Shell pulled out of the Cambo oilfield

Charlotte News.Net

Professor investigated for criticizing pathetic students

Charlotte News.Net

Access More

News Releases

Charlotte News.Net's News Release Publishing Service provides a medium for circulating your organization's news.

International News

Hotels in Britain see wave of cancellations due to Covid Omicron

Charlotte News.Net

Last of War II's 'Band of Brothers,' Edward Shames, dies at age 99

Charlotte News.Net

U.S. Congress poised to sign $778 billion military spending bill

Charlotte News.Net

German frustration seen with more restrictions for unvaccinated

Charlotte News.Net

Prison awaits former Netflix staff convicted of insider trading

Charlotte News.Net

After cutting off wrong leg, Austrian MD fined $3,000, gets new job

Charlotte News.Net

WWII bomb struck during construction in Munich, explosion injures 4

Charlotte News.Net

Belarus again sanctioned by west due to migrants, human rights abuses

Charlotte News.Net

To save from poachers, 30 South African white rhinos flown to Rwanda

Charlotte News.Net

Prisoners flee Mexico prison as gangs crash cars into prison

Charlotte News.Net

Access More
Charlotte News.Net
SITE DATA
CONNECT

© Copyright 1999-2021 Charlotte News.Net - Mainstream Media Ltd. All rights reserved.