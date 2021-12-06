Mon, 06 Dec 2021

«Back to Home

Hornets step up to challenge versus 76ers

Field Level Media
06 Dec 2021, 13:19 GMT+10

From what could have been one of the most dismal points of the season, the Charlotte Hornets should have no shortage of confidence this week.

The Hornets go into Monday night's home game against the Philadelphia 76ers coming off an unlikely result.

"The group is locked in," Hornets coach JamesBorrego said. "The mentality was right, and I saw it from the tip."

Down four players because of COVID protocols, the Hornets pulled out Sunday night's 130-127 road victory against the Atlanta Hawks.

Charlotte won despite the absences of LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Mason Plumlee and Jalen McDaniels. All except McDaniels are considered starters.

Five Charlotte players scored 18 or more points in the Atlanta game, led by Miles Bridges' 32 and Kelly Oubre Jr.'s 28. So the Hornets had plenty of players stepping up on the offensive end, a particularly important factor considering that either Rozier or Ball had been the team's leading scorer in the previous three games.

"Everybody has been looking for more of an opportunity," Borrego said, putting a positive spin on the situation.

Borrego said guard Ish Smith set the tone as he entered the starting lineup. There also was what Borrego called "fantastic" contributions from Cody Martin. They also received boosts from roster newcomers JT Thor and James Bouknight, called up to fill the holes.

"They have to be ready (Monday) night because their number is going to be called again," Borrego said.

The 76ers should be well-rested in comparison to the Hornets. Philadelphia played three games in an eight-day period, winning two of those. The most recent-game for the 76ers was Friday night's 98-96 win at Atlanta.

While the Hornets relied on lots of offense in their win against the Hawks, the 76ers took a different path. They outscored Atlanta 20-9 in the fourth quarter, marking the first time it limited an opponent to a single-digit total in a quarter in about 6 1/2 years.

Much of the production continues to come from Joel Embiid, who has double-doubles in six of his last 13 games.

"You can just see it in his eyes," teammate Georges Niang said. "He wants to win so bad."

Embiid is aware of the impact of COVID protocols because he missed about three weeks earlier this season.

This also is an important week for 76ers guard Seth Curry, who'll be returning to his hometown. While his older brother Stephen Curry's annual visits to Charlotte come with much fanfare, this also figures to be noteworthy for Seth Curry.

For Charlotte, the fallout from the reduced roster could be felt with another game just about 24 hours later. It isn't an ideal time for a back-to-back assignment for the Hornets, who snapped a three-game losing streak Sunday.

It's an unusual part of the schedule because the 76ers will stay in Charlotte for a rematch Wednesday night.

Fortunately for the Hornets, they had three days without games prior to Sunday night. They also might benefit from not having another road game until next Monday (Dec. 13), yet they probably won't have any of those players back for the three-game homestand unless there's an unexpected development.

--Field Level Media

More Charlotte News

Access More
No. 10 Arkansas eyes 9-0 start when it faces Charlotte

Charlotte News.Net

Prince William reveals special song his late mom Princess Diana used to sing in car

Charlotte News.Net

Shorthanded Hornets face imposing challenge vs. Hawks

Charlotte News.Net

LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, two other Hornets in protocol

Charlotte News.Net

Tara Reade: The shaming of sexual assault whistleblowers has to stop

Charlotte News.Net

DeMar DeRozan, Bulls too much for Knicks

Charlotte News.Net

Gillian Anderson, Robert Duvall, Timothy Spall to star in Netflix's 'The Pale Blue Eye'

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Giannis Antetokounmpo nets 40 in Bucks' comeback win

Charlotte News.Net

LSU improves to 8-0 with win over Ohio

Charlotte News.Net

Bulls G Coby White tests positive for COVID-19

Charlotte News.Net

Undefeated LSU aims to keep rolling vs. Ohio

Charlotte News.Net

Panthers part ways with OC Joe Brady

Charlotte News.Net

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) sitting out vs. Heat

Charlotte News.Net

Panthers place LB Frankie Luvu on COVID list

Charlotte News.Net

Conference-leading Nets take on improving Bulls

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Grizzles set NBA mark with 73-point winning margin

Charlotte News.Net

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) out Thursday vs. Raptors

Charlotte News.Net

Giannis Antetokounmpo, streaking Bucks take on slumping Raptors

Charlotte News.Net

Bucks storm back from 18-point deficit to defeat Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Alec Burks looks to stay hot as Knicks host Nikola Vucevic, Bulls

Charlotte News.Net

Kraken place G Chris Driedger, F Calle Jarnkrok on IR

Charlotte News.Net

Sign up for Charlotte News

a daily newsletter full of things to discuss over drinks.and the great thing is that it's on the house!

60
Mostly Cloudy in Charlotte

All Charlotte News Headlines

Citing increased costs, Dollar Tree raises prices from $1 to $1.25

Charlotte News.Net

Most in America want super rich to pay more taxes

Charlotte News.Net

California accused of partially contributing to destruction of Amazon

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets step up to challenge versus 76ers

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets make barrage of treys, hold off Hawks

Charlotte News.Net

No. 10 Arkansas eyes 9-0 start when it faces Charlotte

Charlotte News.Net

Panthers part ways with OC Joe Brady

Charlotte News.Net

Prince William reveals special song his late mom Princess Diana used to sing in car

Charlotte News.Net

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) sitting out vs. Heat

Charlotte News.Net

Shorthanded Hornets face imposing challenge vs. Hawks

Charlotte News.Net

Panthers place LB Frankie Luvu on COVID list

Charlotte News.Net

LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, two other Hornets in protocol

Charlotte News.Net

Conference-leading Nets take on improving Bulls

Charlotte News.Net

Tara Reade: The shaming of sexual assault whistleblowers has to stop

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Grizzles set NBA mark with 73-point winning margin

Charlotte News.Net

DeMar DeRozan, Bulls too much for Knicks

Charlotte News.Net

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) out Thursday vs. Raptors

Charlotte News.Net

Gillian Anderson, Robert Duvall, Timothy Spall to star in Netflix's 'The Pale Blue Eye'

Charlotte News.Net

Giannis Antetokounmpo, streaking Bucks take on slumping Raptors

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Giannis Antetokounmpo nets 40 in Bucks' comeback win

Charlotte News.Net

Bucks storm back from 18-point deficit to defeat Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

LSU improves to 8-0 with win over Ohio

Charlotte News.Net

Alec Burks looks to stay hot as Knicks host Nikola Vucevic, Bulls

Charlotte News.Net

Bulls G Coby White tests positive for COVID-19

Charlotte News.Net

Kraken place G Chris Driedger, F Calle Jarnkrok on IR

Charlotte News.Net

Undefeated LSU aims to keep rolling vs. Ohio

Charlotte News.Net

Where Are They Now: Lou D'Agostino

Charlotte News.Net

49ers Announce a Series of Practice Squad Moves

Charlotte News.Net

30 years later, 'The Rudest Team' has no regrets

Charlotte News.Net

Washington's run game is clicking at the right time

Charlotte News.Net

A Charlotte small business scored a partnership with Madewell Charlotte

General

Charlotte Sneaker Week- Hornets stand alone as only Jordan-branded NBA franchise

Fox Sports

North Carolina News

Citing increased costs, Dollar Tree raises prices from $1 to $1.25

Charlotte News.Net

Most in America want super rich to pay more taxes

Charlotte News.Net

California accused of partially contributing to destruction of Amazon

Charlotte News.Net

Bowl season set with matchups for all 84 teams

Charlotte News.Net

R.J. Davis powers North Carolina past Georgia Tech

Charlotte News.Net

Research develops rapid test to identify effectiveness of antibodies against Covid-19 variants

Charlotte News.Net

Access More

News Releases

Charlotte News.Net's News Release Publishing Service provides a medium for circulating your organization's news.

International News

To save from poachers, 30 South African white rhinos flown to Rwanda

Charlotte News.Net

Prisoners flee Mexico prison as gangs crash cars into prison

Charlotte News.Net

Laos railway to offer China even more countries to export products to

Charlotte News.Net

Russian company offering $200,000 for human faces to imprint on robots

Charlotte News.Net

Monster 'footballfish' found washed up on San Diego beach

Charlotte News.Net

US man draws 9 years in prison for misusing Covid relief funds

Charlotte News.Net

Indian man presents Taj Mahal replica as home for his wife

Charlotte News.Net

U.S. cancels $2 billion in student loans, after earlier writes offs

Charlotte News.Net

Human Rights Watch: Taliban carried out arrests, executions

Charlotte News.Net

NATO warns members of Russian moves against Ukraine

Charlotte News.Net

Access More
Charlotte News.Net
SITE DATA
CONNECT

© Copyright 1999-2021 Charlotte News.Net - Mainstream Media Ltd. All rights reserved.