Thu, 25 Nov 2021

«Back to Home

Surging Hornets top slumping Magic

Field Level Media
25 Nov 2021, 12:55 GMT+10

Terry Rozier scored 27 points and Kelly Oubre Jr. contributed 21 points off the bench on Wednesday as the Charlotte Hornets earned their seventh win in eight games, defeating the host Orlando Magic 106-99.

Charlotte trailed 74-67 in the third quarter, but Oubre Jr. scored seven points to highlight the Hornets' 15-0 run. Cody Martin's dunk gave the Hornets an 82-74 lead with 20.1 seconds to go in the period, but Moritz Wagner hit a 3-pointer to pull the Magic within 82-77 entering the fourth quarter.

The Hornets opened the fourth with a 14-7 burst as LaMelo Ball sank a long-3-pointer from the top of the key against Orlando's zone. Ball then assisted on Jalen McDaniels' one-handed dunk in transition with 4:43 remaining for a 96-84 lead.

Ball scored nine of his 22 points in the fourth quarter, including a floater in the lane with under one minute left and the shot clock running down. He finished with four 3-pointers, four rebounds and four assists.

Rozier's performance also included a career-high six steals and five assists.

Miles Bridges contributed 11 points, nine rebounds and six assists as Charlotte improved to 2-0 this season against its Southeast Division rival. P.J. Washington returned to the Charlotte lineup after missing the previous 10 games because of a hyperextended left elbow and had one rebound and no points in six minutes.

Orlando, which debuted its new orange-themed Nike NBA City Edition uniform, lost its fourth consecutive game and fell for the seventh time in eight outings. The Magic also saw their home record fall to 1-7.

Mo Bamba had 18 points and 12 rebounds while leading six Orlando scorers in double figures. Jalen Suggs followed with 17 points and Franz Wagner added 16 points for the Magic, who shot 15-for-42 (35.7 percent) from 3-point range.

Wendell Carter Jr. (14 points, 11 rebounds) posted his first double-double since Nov. 7. Gary Harris added 13 points for Orlando, while Moritz Wagner knocked down three treys and had 13 points off the bench.

The Magic played their third consecutive game without leading scorer Cole Anthony, who remains sidelined with a sprained right ankle, while Harris (hand) was back in the lineup after sitting out against Milwaukee on Monday. Terrence Ross, one of Orlando's top bench players, did not play on Wednesday due to back spasms.

--Field Level Media

More Charlotte News

Access More
Lakers F Anthony Davis (flu) questionable vs. Knicks

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Kevin Durant returns, lifts Nets past Cavs

Charlotte News.Net

No. 10 Kentucky rolls past winless Albany

Charlotte News.Net

Resurgent Hawks eye .500 mark, host Thunder

Charlotte News.Net

Taylor Heinicke lifts Washington past Cam Newton, Panthers

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Wizards turn tables on Heat, win on late burst

Charlotte News.Net

Klay Thompson can only watch as Warriors, Raptors meet again

Charlotte News.Net

Lenoir-Rhyne football player Omari Alexander shot, killed

Charlotte News.Net

Top 25 roundup: No. 20 Maryland edges Hofstra

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: LeBron James returns, but Lakers lose at Boston

Charlotte News.Net

LaMelo Ball, Hornets edge Pacers for 5th straight win

Charlotte News.Net

Your guide to Nykaa's Pink Friday Sale- The Year's biggest, baddest boujeest celebration of style

Charlotte News.Net

Terry Rozier scores 32 to lead Hornets past Wizards

Charlotte News.Net

MLS announces home openers for 2022

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets, Wizards try to regain winning-streak form

Charlotte News.Net

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray inactive vs. Seahawks

Charlotte News.Net

Clint Capela leads Hawks past Hornets for 4th straight win

Charlotte News.Net

Domantas Sabonis leads Pacers to easy win over Pelicans

Charlotte News.Net

Point guards take center stage in Hornets-Hawks battle

Charlotte News.Net

'LIP(c) Ladies in Power' platform launched by Lady Charlotte to uplift women through empowerment positive mindset

Charlotte News.Net

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard's troubled marriage to be explored in new docuseries

Charlotte News.Net

Sign up for Charlotte News

a daily newsletter full of things to discuss over drinks.and the great thing is that it's on the house!

42
Mostly Cloudy in Charlotte

All Charlotte News Headlines

Wildlife advocates launch lawsuit against U.S. Forest Service

Charlotte News.Net

Covid-19 stimulus checks blamed in some quarters for inflation spike

Charlotte News.Net

Surging Hornets top slumping Magic

Charlotte News.Net

Wizards look to regain form as they battle hapless Pelicans

Charlotte News.Net

Magic hope new look brings a W vs. hot Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Lakers F Anthony Davis (flu) questionable vs. Knicks

Charlotte News.Net

Your guide to Nykaa's Pink Friday Sale- The Year's biggest, baddest boujeest celebration of style

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Kevin Durant returns, lifts Nets past Cavs

Charlotte News.Net

Terry Rozier scores 32 to lead Hornets past Wizards

Charlotte News.Net

No. 10 Kentucky rolls past winless Albany

Charlotte News.Net

MLS announces home openers for 2022

Charlotte News.Net

Resurgent Hawks eye .500 mark, host Thunder

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets, Wizards try to regain winning-streak form

Charlotte News.Net

Taylor Heinicke lifts Washington past Cam Newton, Panthers

Charlotte News.Net

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray inactive vs. Seahawks

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Wizards turn tables on Heat, win on late burst

Charlotte News.Net

Clint Capela leads Hawks past Hornets for 4th straight win

Charlotte News.Net

Klay Thompson can only watch as Warriors, Raptors meet again

Charlotte News.Net

Domantas Sabonis leads Pacers to easy win over Pelicans

Charlotte News.Net

Lenoir-Rhyne football player Omari Alexander shot, killed

Charlotte News.Net

Point guards take center stage in Hornets-Hawks battle

Charlotte News.Net

Top 25 roundup: No. 20 Maryland edges Hofstra

Charlotte News.Net

'LIP(c) Ladies in Power' platform launched by Lady Charlotte to uplift women through empowerment positive mindset

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: LeBron James returns, but Lakers lose at Boston

Charlotte News.Net

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard's troubled marriage to be explored in new docuseries

Charlotte News.Net

LaMelo Ball, Hornets edge Pacers for 5th straight win

Charlotte News.Net

No. 13 Kentucky uses second-half run to beat pesky Ohio

Charlotte News.Net

How to watch, listen and live stream: Carolina at Miami in Week 12

Charlotte News.Net

Have the 49ers Got Their Swagger Back

Charlotte News.Net

Tash Farrant wins back England central contract

Charlotte News.Net

NFL Power Rankings: Back to No. 1

Charlotte News.Net

NFC Playoff Picture: Week 12

Charlotte News.Net

The Day After: It's about consistency

Charlotte News.Net

The Blitz: Monday, November 22, 2021

Charlotte News.Net

Dolphins defeat Jets 24-17, Week 11 Recap

Charlotte News.Net

5 takeaways from Washington's victory in Charlotte

Charlotte News.Net

Game balls | 3 standouts from Washington's win over the Panthers

Charlotte News.Net

Luke Combs To Perform At Thanksgiving Halftime

Charlotte News.Net

Montana State signs Idaho golfer Maddie Montoya State Bobcats - kulr8.com

General

Wells Fargos spinoff of asset management business gives Charlotte a new corporate HQ

General

North Carolina News

Wildlife advocates launch lawsuit against U.S. Forest Service

Charlotte News.Net

Covid-19 stimulus checks blamed in some quarters for inflation spike

Charlotte News.Net

No. 3 Purdue looks to continue strong start against lowly Omaha

Charlotte News.Net

No. 20 NC State faces disappointed UNC in role reversal

Charlotte News.Net

Emma Booth, Jackie Earle Haley, Brian d'Arcy James roped in for 'Where All Light Tends To Go'

Charlotte News.Net

Repeated concussions in professional rugby players linked with poor mental health post retirement

Charlotte News.Net

Access More

News Releases

Charlotte News.Net's News Release Publishing Service provides a medium for circulating your organization's news.

International News

China disrupts media after tennis star Peng Shuai's disappearance

Charlotte News.Net

Cuban activists cry foul, locked into homes to prevent protests

Charlotte News.Net

Mar-a-lago get together for acquitted teenager and former president

Charlotte News.Net

China told to 'back off' after using water cannons on Filipino ships

Charlotte News.Net

US reports 2.2 million passengers at US airports, highest since Covid

Charlotte News.Net

In change of rules, Canada blocks unvaccinated athletes from country

Charlotte News.Net

Hong Kong begins hunting down wild boars roaming city streets

Charlotte News.Net

California $31 billion surplus might be returned to taxpayers

Charlotte News.Net

For first time since 2019, New York crowds to celebrate New Year's

Charlotte News.Net

As Biden anesthetized, VP Harris gains presidential powers

Charlotte News.Net

Access More
Charlotte News.Net
SITE DATA
CONNECT

© Copyright 1999-2021 Charlotte News.Net - Mainstream Media Ltd. All rights reserved.