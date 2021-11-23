Tue, 23 Nov 2021

Terry Rozier scores 32 to lead Hornets past Wizards

Field Level Media
23 Nov 2021, 13:05 GMT+10

Terry Rozier scored 32 points for his second big outing against the Washington Wizards in less than a week as the visiting Charlotte Hornets won 109-103 on Monday night.

Rozier drained eight 3-point shots as part of 10-for-18 shooting overall. He was 8 of 11 on 3s.

He had plenty of help from backcourt mate LaMelo Ball, who had 27 points and 13 rebounds as the Hornets avoided back-to-back losses.

Gordon Hayward added 16 points for Charlotte.

Montrezl Harrell poured in 24 points on 10-for-13 shooting off the bench for the Wizards, who committed 18 turnovers and shot just 9-for-36 on 3-pointers.

So Rozier nearly made as many 3s as the entire Washington team.

Bradley Beal supplied 18 points and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 17 points, while Kyle Kuzma provided 11 points and 13 rebounds.

The Hornets have won twice against Washington in less than a week, following Charlotte's 97-87 home victory.

The Wizards were aiming to win their fifth straight home game. It was just their second home loss of the season.

Charlotte began the second half by scoring 14 of the first 20 points, building its lead to 73-56. By then, Rozier was 6-for-6 on 3-pointers, though he missed on his next launch.

Beal scored the game's next six points.

Later, Charlotte's 10-point lead shrunk to 97-93 with less than five minutes to play. Hayward responded with a 3-pointer to thwart the rally.

The Hornets led 59-50 despite Washington scoring the game's first eight points.

Ball scored nine of Charlotte's final 14 points of the first half. He finished with 17 points in the half.

The Hornets were good on 9 of 15 attempts on 3s in the first half, while the Wizards made only 4 of 17 shots from 3-point range before the break. Washington also had 10 first-half turnovers, but it was saved by a 29-18 rebounding edge at the midway mark.

--Field Level Media

