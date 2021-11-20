Sat, 20 Nov 2021

«Back to Home

Point guards take center stage in Hornets-Hawks battle

Field Level Media
20 Nov 2021, 18:55 GMT+10

Two of the NBA's top young point guards will face off Saturday as the Atlanta Hawks look to extend their winning streak to four games when they host the Charlotte Hornets.

Atlanta has won all three games since returning home from an 0-4 Western road trip. The Hawks beat the Boston Celtics 110-99on Wednesday.

Charlotte extended its winning streak to five and completed a 4-0 homestand with a 121-118 win over the Indiana Pacers on Friday. The Hornets begin a three-game road trip in Atlanta.

Hawks point guard Trae Young averages 25.1 points and 9.2 assists. He has scored 30-plus points five times and has seven double-doubles, most recently producing 18 points and 11 assists against the Celtics. However, that ended his streak of nine straight games with at least 20 points.

Charlotte's LaMelo Ball averages 18.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.5 assists. He had 32 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists against the Pacers on Friday.

Last season against the Hawks, Ball became the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double. He was 19 at the time.

This is the first of four meetings between the two Southeast Division teams. Charlotte won two of three meetings with Atlanta in 2020-21.

Atlanta continues to be one of the league's top teams on its home court. The Hawks are 6-1 at home and have won 13 straight home games against Eastern Conference opponents.

"These are games we know we have to win," Atlanta guard Kevin Huerter said. "We've still got a lot of work to do. We've still got a lot of ground to make up."

The Hawks have been encouraged by the progress of Cam Reddish, who was limited to 26 regular-season games in 2020-21 because of an injury to his right Achilles tendon. Reddish has become a reliable force off the bench, on both offense and defense. He is averaging 11.6 points and 2.9 rebounds, and his role continues to increase.

"I'm always trying to tell Cam 'aggressive intelligence,'" Atlanta forward John Collins said. "Calmness, but still try to attack. Not saying it was because of me, but you're just starting to see his game slow down. And when he does slow down and finally pick his spots, the game is so easy for that dude. That's what we want to see more of because it helps him, it helps us. We just want to win, so we're trying to keep pushing Cam."

The Hornets learned a lesson on Friday when they nearly blew a 25-point, third-quarter lead, nearly allowing Indiana to send the game into overtime.

"That is something I have to look at to see if I could have kept them more in attack mode," Charlotte coach James Borrego said. "We still want to maintain an aggressive mentality; that is what got us the lead. I've seen this countless times in the NBA. It is a long 48-minute game. You don't want to take your foot off the gas."

That's rarely a problem for Ball, who had 21 points in the first half but committed the turnover that gave Indiana a chance to tie the game in the final seconds.

"I just felt like I wanted to be more aggressive," Ball said.

--Field Level Media

More Charlotte News

Access More
NBA roundup: LeBron James returns, but Lakers lose at Boston

Charlotte News.Net

LaMelo Ball, Hornets edge Pacers for 5th straight win

Charlotte News.Net

Cam Newton to start for Panthers on Sunday

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets look to extend win streak vs. Pacers

Charlotte News.Net

Wizards, Heat tip off two-game set in Mami

Charlotte News.Net

Upstart Ohio to test mettle vs. No. 13 Kentucky

Charlotte News.Net

Stephen Curry pours in 37 as Warriors blow out Nets

Charlotte News.Net

Friday feature: Andrew Norwell

Charlotte News.Net

Week 11 Game Preview: Panthers vs. Washington Football Team

Charlotte News.Net

NFL Power Rankings: New team at the top

Charlotte News.Net

Grit and maturity shine in Washington's spirited upset win

Charlotte News.Net

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard's troubled marriage to be explored in new docuseries

Charlotte News.Net

No. 13 Kentucky uses second-half run to beat pesky Ohio

Charlotte News.Net

Expansion Charlotte FC to face LA Galaxy in home debut

Charlotte News.Net

Cleveland looks to end Warriors' dominance over Cavs

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets handle Wizards to run winning streak to four

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Stephen Curry hits nine 3s in Warriors' rout of Nets

Charlotte News.Net

After rare break, Hornets aim to keep up momentum vs. Wizards

Charlotte News.Net

2021 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 11

Charlotte News.Net

Panthers in the power rankings before Week 11 against Washington

Charlotte News.Net

Derek Wolfe Expected to Miss the Rest of the Season

Charlotte News.Net

Sign up for Charlotte News

a daily newsletter full of things to discuss over drinks.and the great thing is that it's on the house!

42
Fair in Charlotte

All Charlotte News Headlines

Covid-19 stimulus checks blamed in some quarters for inflation spike

Charlotte News.Net

Working for women returning home after serving time in prison

Charlotte News.Net

US says jobless claims at 267,000, lowest since beginning of pandemic

Charlotte News.Net

Top 25 roundup: No. 20 Maryland edges Hofstra

Charlotte News.Net

'LIP(c) Ladies in Power' platform launched by Lady Charlotte to uplift women through empowerment positive mindset

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: LeBron James returns, but Lakers lose at Boston

Charlotte News.Net

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard's troubled marriage to be explored in new docuseries

Charlotte News.Net

LaMelo Ball, Hornets edge Pacers for 5th straight win

Charlotte News.Net

No. 13 Kentucky uses second-half run to beat pesky Ohio

Charlotte News.Net

Cam Newton to start for Panthers on Sunday

Charlotte News.Net

Expansion Charlotte FC to face LA Galaxy in home debut

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets look to extend win streak vs. Pacers

Charlotte News.Net

Cleveland looks to end Warriors' dominance over Cavs

Charlotte News.Net

Wizards, Heat tip off two-game set in Mami

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets handle Wizards to run winning streak to four

Charlotte News.Net

Upstart Ohio to test mettle vs. No. 13 Kentucky

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Stephen Curry hits nine 3s in Warriors' rout of Nets

Charlotte News.Net

Stephen Curry pours in 37 as Warriors blow out Nets

Charlotte News.Net

After rare break, Hornets aim to keep up momentum vs. Wizards

Charlotte News.Net

Friday feature: Andrew Norwell

Charlotte News.Net

2021 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 11

Charlotte News.Net

Week 11 Game Preview: Panthers vs. Washington Football Team

Charlotte News.Net

Panthers in the power rankings before Week 11 against Washington

Charlotte News.Net

NFL Power Rankings: New team at the top

Charlotte News.Net

Derek Wolfe Expected to Miss the Rest of the Season

Charlotte News.Net

Grit and maturity shine in Washington's spirited upset win

Charlotte News.Net

Vinny Testaverde has seen this before

Charlotte News.Net

Adama Sanogo, No. 23 UConn take on struggling LIU

Charlotte News.Net

Fayetteville Man Sentenced to More Than 16 Years for Heroin Distribution O-EDNC

FBI

Cabarrus County Man Sentenced to 138 Months in Federal Prison for Drug Offense O-MDNC

FBI

Wilmington Pair Sentenced for Drug Distribution and Firearm Charges O-EDNC

FBI

Registered Sex Offender Sentenced for Possessing Child Pornography O-EDNC

FBI

Lumberton Man Pleads Guilty to ID Theft O-EDNC

FBI

Convenience Store Robber is Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison O-WDNC

FBI

FBI Charlotte Encourages North Carolinians to Report Federal Hate Crimes FBI

FBI

Federal Jury Finds Swain Co. Man Guilty Of Second Degree Murder O-WDNC

FBI

Fayetteville Cocaine Trafficker Sentenced to 15 Years O-EDNC

FBI

Anson County Man Is Sentenced To More Than Six Years On Drug And Gun Charges O-WDNC

FBI

George, Charlotte and Louis could meet Lilibet soon after major hint - Royal

General

Denholtz buys Vida Kannapolis apartment property

General

North Carolina News

Covid-19 stimulus checks blamed in some quarters for inflation spike

Charlotte News.Net

Working for women returning home after serving time in prison

Charlotte News.Net

US says jobless claims at 267,000, lowest since beginning of pandemic

Charlotte News.Net

Hurricanes aim to improve on great road record, visit Kings

Charlotte News.Net

Wake Forest looks to remain perfect vs. North Carolina AT

Charlotte News.Net

WVU's Bob Huggins looks for next milestone vs. Marquette

Charlotte News.Net

Access More

News Releases

Charlotte News.Net's News Release Publishing Service provides a medium for circulating your organization's news.

International News

Kenosha court jury acquits teenage shooter of murder charges

Charlotte News.Net

Storm in Egypt causes flash floods, kills 3 security forces

Charlotte News.Net

US anger at 'irresponsible' Russian anti-satellite missile test

Charlotte News.Net

Japanese princess, husband to live in US following criticized wedding

Charlotte News.Net

US teacher returned to class after refusing to use gender pronouns

Charlotte News.Net

Slow pace of vaccinations blamed for surge in Covid deaths in Russia

Charlotte News.Net

Exhausted Antarctic penguin found on New Zealand beach

Charlotte News.Net

Bangladeshi parents keep 9-year-old daughter in cage

Charlotte News.Net

US university awards PhD in physics to 89 year-old student

Charlotte News.Net

Ohio bank robber from 50 years ago identified as young bank teller

Charlotte News.Net

Access More
Charlotte News.Net
SITE DATA
CONNECT

© Copyright 1999-2021 Charlotte News.Net - Mainstream Media Ltd. All rights reserved.