Thu, 18 Nov 2021

Hornets handle Wizards to run winning streak to four

Field Level Media
18 Nov 2021, 12:40 GMT+10

Terry Rozier had another strong late-game stretch and finished with 19 points as the Charlotte Hornets topped the visiting Washington Wizards 97-87 for their fourth straight victory Wednesday night.

Miles Bridges racked up 17 points and 10 rebounds, Kelly Oubre Jr. had 14 points, LaMelo Ball turned in 11 points and 14 assists, Mason Plumlee supplied 11 points and 13 rebounds and Jalen McDaniels posted 11 points for Charlotte.

This was a matchup of two teams surging in the right direction, but Washington's five-game winning streak ended. The teams meet again Monday night in Washington.

The Wizards struggled from the perimeter, hitting just eight of 42 attempts from 3-point range. Bradley Beal made five 3s on his way to 24 points.

Daniel Gafford's 20 points and reserve Montrezl Harrell's 15 points and nine rebounds also boosted the Wizards, who shot 36.7 percent from the field.

Beal, who was 9-for-20 from the field, was back after missing the past two games for personal reasons following the death of a grandmother.

The Hornets ended the third quarter on a 21-2 run across the last 5 1/2 minutes. That gave them a 75-65 edge going to the fourth.

Beal's 3-point basket pulled the Wizards to within 81-76. Rozier, who had a strong second half in Sunday night's conquering of the Golden State Warriors, racked up six of Charlotte's next 10 points.

The Hornets stayed in control despite scoring just three points in the game's final 2:50.

Rozier's production came on a variety of baskets, but he was just 1-for-7 on 3s.

Charlotte made 10 of 32 attempts from beyond the 3-point arc. The Hornets more than doubled Washington in fastbreak points at 19-9.

Yet it was a strange game because the Hornets attempted only six free throws. Washington was 13-for-16 on foul shots.

Charlotte's winning streak includes the last three of those wins at home.

--Field Level Media

Hornets handle Wizards to run winning streak to four

Charlotte News.Net
