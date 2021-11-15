Mon, 15 Nov 2021

Miles Bridges helps Hornets edge Warriors

Field Level Media
15 Nov 2021

Miles Bridges scored 22 points and LaMelo Ball had 21 as the Charlotte Hornets edged the visiting Golden State Warriors 106-102 on Sunday night.

The big contribution came from Terry Rozier, who scored all 20 of his points in the second half as the Hornets stretched their winning streak to three games.

The Warriors, who lost for just the second time in 13 games, had a seven-game winning streak snapped. They're 3-1 in road games.

Andrew Wiggins poured in 28 points and Stephon Curry, playing in his hometown, had 24 points for the Warriors. Jordan Poole added 13 points and Draymond Green 11. Curry was just 3-for-13 on 3-pointers.

There were 27 lead changes in the game.

Rozier's 3-point play put the Hornets up 102-98 with 2:24 left. The Warriors scored the next two baskets, with Green's dunk tying the game at the 44-second mark.

Bridges put Charlotte back in front on the next possession. Golden State's Kevin Looney then missed two foul shots.

Rozier countered with two free throws for the game's final points.

Cody Martin and Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 12 and 10 points, respectively, off the bench for Charlotte.

It was a close game throughout. In the second half, the margin never was wider than four points -- and that happened just three times (once in the third quarter and twice down the stretch in the fourth quarter).

Charlotte's 47-41 lead marked the widest margin for either team.

The teams were tied at 63, 65, 68, 70, 74 and 77, all in the third quarter.

Then the Hornets went a stretch of more than three minutes with just one field goal, but launched into the lead at 81-80 on Bridges' basket.

Curry's second 3 in the final 70 seconds of the third quarter put the Warriors up 88-87 going to the fourth.

Fittingly, the score was 57-57 at halftime. Ball had 19 points by the break, hitting four 3-pointers.

The Warriors shot just 6-for-21 on 3s in the first half.

--Field Level Media

Chicago White Sox Deep Dive- Birmingham and Charlotte Third Basemen - South Side Sox

General

90% of kids serving life-without-parole in North Carolina are Black

Charlotte News.Net

Wisconsin and Providence step up in competition - face each other

Charlotte News.Net

Top 25 roundup: No. 1 Gonzaga handles No. 5 Texas

Charlotte News.Net

No. 12 Wake Forest edges No. 16 NC State

Charlotte News.Net

Hurricanes survive barrage to edge Blues, 3-2

Charlotte News.Net

No. 12 Memphis blows out NC Central by 39

Charlotte News.Net

Singapore says unvaccinated will no longer receive insurance

Charlotte News.Net

France's Macron oversees return of artifacts taken from Benin in 1895

Charlotte News.Net

Team of rescuers successful in saving man from British cave

Charlotte News.Net

Biden administration agitating for anti-government march in Cuba

Charlotte News.Net

Automakers to be required to install technology to stop drunk driving

Charlotte News.Net

Mexico anti-money laundering chief resigns after cash found at wedding

Charlotte News.Net

To raise money for abuse victims, French Catholics to sell property

Charlotte News.Net

Seeking to modernize, UAE considers new law on divorce, inheritance

Charlotte News.Net

Americans voice disapproval of Biden-Harris in new poll

Charlotte News.Net

Life of slaves revealed as quarters unearthed in 2000 year old Pompeii

Charlotte News.Net

