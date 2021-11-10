Wed, 10 Nov 2021

«Back to Home

Hornets try to snap losing streak in tilt vs. Grizzlies

Field Level Media
10 Nov 2021, 03:41 GMT+10

The past week has been vastly different for the Memphis Grizzlies and Charlotte Hornets.

The Grizzlies would mostly like to keep the tone for the way things are going when they take on the visiting Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night in Memphis.

Memphis has won three of its past four games. All of those wins have come at home amid a busy time for the Grizzlies, who are halfway through a stretch of eight home games in a 10-game span.

"We talked about our winning mentality at the beginning of the year and trying to develop consistency," Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said.

The Hornets are trying to salvage something from this five-game road trip to the Western Conference. They're 0-4 after Monday night's 126-123 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Charlotte and Memphis do have something in common. They both played in games that extended beyond regulation Monday night.

"Hopefully, this is something we can build on," Jenkins said. "It's a sign of maturity, growth. I hope it's not a habit of ours that we rely on being down and coming back."

Those games resulted in different outcomes for the teams. But there was a common thread in that young guards were the focal points for their respective teams.

For Memphis, it was Ja Morant's 33 points against the Minnesota Timberwolves. It was Morant's fourth game with 30 or more points this season. He also racked up eight assists, a level he has reached five times this season.

For Charlotte, it was LaMelo Ball with a stellar performance. Ball, a point guard, turned in his second career double-double against the Lakers. Ball's outing included 25 points, a career-high 15 rebounds and 11 assists.

"I thought LaMelo took a step forward as a professional," Borrego said.

The Hornets are carrying a five-game losing streak overall.

"We just have to stay with it. That's the biggest thing right now," Hornets coach James Borrego said. "No one is feeling sorry for themselves."

The trend of falling behind in games has been disturbing for the Hornets. Sometimes those situations have been more extreme than others.

On the plus side, the Hornets had a positive response in the Lakers contest.

"Nobody hung their heads when we got down eight, 10 points," Borrego said. "There was some resiliency there. We could have given in. We closed out strong in regulation and had a shot at the end to win it."

At least the Hornets have shown the ability to go on runs for comebacks. That type of determination should prove beneficial in the big picture.

For Memphis, bench production proved clutch in the most-recent game. Reserves Kyle Anderson and Brandon Clarke combined for 32 points. That included a season-high 20 points from Clarke.

The Grizzlies have won the past four meetings with Charlotte. Last season's margins in a two-game sweep were 15 and 16 points.

--Field Level Media

More Charlotte News

Access More
Anthony Davis, Lakers survive in OT against Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Clippers aim to extend win streak vs. surging Trail Blazers

Charlotte News.Net

Lakers, Hornets hungry for wins

Charlotte News.Net

Colorado surveys for scoring in opener with Montana State

Charlotte News.Net

Lakers, Hornets both hungry for wins heading into matchup

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Warriors beat Rockets to improve to 8-1

Charlotte News.Net

Terance Mann, huge run late lead Clippers past Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Panthers' Sam Darnold, Christian McCaffrey both active Sunday

Charlotte News.Net

Rockets' Jalen Green comes home to face Warriors

Charlotte News.Net

Kings take balanced approach up against Pacers

Charlotte News.Net

Warriors continue strong start by blowing out Pelicans

Charlotte News.Net

Anthony Davis, Lakers survive in overtime against visiting Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Panthers QB Sam Darnold can add MRI to list of issues

Charlotte News.Net

Report: Cards RB Chase Edmonds has high ankle sprain

Charlotte News.Net

Schedule gets no easier for Hawks; Warriors up next

Charlotte News.Net

Suns will try to run win streak to five in clash vs. Kings

Charlotte News.Net

Terance Mann, huge late run lead Clippers past Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Pacers hold off Kings for first road victory

Charlotte News.Net

LaMelo Ball, Hornets tip off trip to L.A. against Clippers

Charlotte News.Net

Panthers activate Christian McCaffrey; Sam Darnold clears protocol

Charlotte News.Net

Men experience more emotional pain during breakups: Study

Charlotte News.Net

Sign up for Charlotte News

a daily newsletter full of things to discuss over drinks.and the great thing is that it's on the house!

63
Fair in Charlotte

All Charlotte News Headlines

Parts of rural America resisting Covid vaccines

Charlotte News.Net

North Carolina one of 12 states with majority black prison populations

Charlotte News.Net

Credit union members across United States now exceed 120 million

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets try to snap losing streak in tilt vs. Grizzlies

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Stephen Curry puts up 50 in Warriors' win

Charlotte News.Net

Anthony Davis, Lakers survive in OT against Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Anthony Davis, Lakers survive in overtime against visiting Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Clippers aim to extend win streak vs. surging Trail Blazers

Charlotte News.Net

Panthers QB Sam Darnold can add MRI to list of issues

Charlotte News.Net

Lakers, Hornets hungry for wins

Charlotte News.Net

Report: Cards RB Chase Edmonds has high ankle sprain

Charlotte News.Net

Colorado surveys for scoring in opener with Montana State

Charlotte News.Net

Schedule gets no easier for Hawks; Warriors up next

Charlotte News.Net

Lakers, Hornets both hungry for wins heading into matchup

Charlotte News.Net

Suns will try to run win streak to five in clash vs. Kings

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Warriors beat Rockets to improve to 8-1

Charlotte News.Net

Terance Mann, huge late run lead Clippers past Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Terance Mann, huge run late lead Clippers past Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Pacers hold off Kings for first road victory

Charlotte News.Net

Panthers' Sam Darnold, Christian McCaffrey both active Sunday

Charlotte News.Net

LaMelo Ball, Hornets tip off trip to L.A. against Clippers

Charlotte News.Net

Rockets' Jalen Green comes home to face Warriors

Charlotte News.Net

Panthers activate Christian McCaffrey; Sam Darnold clears protocol

Charlotte News.Net

Kings take balanced approach up against Pacers

Charlotte News.Net

Men experience more emotional pain during breakups: Study

Charlotte News.Net

Warriors continue strong start by blowing out Pelicans

Charlotte News.Net

Kings cruise to 30-point win over Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

2022 MLS schedule moved up to align with World Cup

Charlotte News.Net

Transfer-heavy Georgia tips off campaign vs. FIU

Charlotte News.Net

Kings aim to clear hurdle at home vs. struggling Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Familiar face to lead Pelicans against Warriors

Charlotte News.Net

Notebook: Shaq Thompson calls Mac Jones play "BS"

Charlotte News.Net

WFT Daily: Breaking down the third quarter of Washington's schedule

Charlotte News.Net

5 Keys from the Patriots' 24-6 win over Panthers

Charlotte News.Net

Five things to watch when the Falcons face the Saints in New Orleans

Charlotte News.Net

Inactives: Falcons thin at important position group against Saints

Charlotte News.Net

Three gut reactions to Falcons Week 9 contest against rival Saints

Charlotte News.Net

Notebook: Bolden always up to the challenge

Charlotte News.Net

A Midseason Look at the NFC Playoff Picture

Charlotte News.Net

Russell Gage feels prepared to step up in Calvin Ridley's absence

Charlotte News.Net

Fresh off DPOW award, Phillips ready for next challenge

Charlotte News.Net

What They're Saying: Carolina Panthers

Charlotte News.Net

Go Broncos and Titans! | A Bye Week Viewing Guide for Bucs Fans

Charlotte News.Net

Rivera reflects on changes, team mindset at mid-season break

Charlotte News.Net

Reports: Lakers star LeBron James (abdomen) out at least a week

Charlotte News.Net

Chicago White Sox Deep Dive- Birmingham and Charlotte Shortstops - South Side Sox

General

High school swimming School diver Charlotte Norman wins 1A state title

General

Developers taking public funds should accept rent vouchers, Charlotte housing chief says

General

Charlotte Hornets vs Sacramento Kings Nov 5, 2021 Game - Scores, Stats & Highlights - NBA.com

General

North Carolina News

Parts of rural America resisting Covid vaccines

Charlotte News.Net

North Carolina one of 12 states with majority black prison populations

Charlotte News.Net

Credit union members across United States now exceed 120 million

Charlotte News.Net

COP26: how the world's militaries hide their huge carbon emissions

Charlotte News.Net

School surveillance of students via laptops may do more harm than good

Charlotte News.Net

Miami, Florida State renew once-great rivalry

Charlotte News.Net

Access More

News Releases

Charlotte News.Net's News Release Publishing Service provides a medium for circulating your organization's news.

International News

After striking underwater mountain, US sub officers lose commands

Charlotte News.Net

Lithuania building border wall to stop migrants sent by Belarus

Charlotte News.Net

Food prices up 3% in October for third month in row

Charlotte News.Net

Officials: expect long waits as international tourists return to US

Charlotte News.Net

Activists release circus animals, found wandering Madrid streets

Charlotte News.Net

Pakistan auctions Markhor trophy hunting permit at record price

Charlotte News.Net

China slammed by US after Chinese convicted of spying

Charlotte News.Net

US orders immediate updating to prevent hacking of federal agencies

Charlotte News.Net

As Covaxin gains WHO approval, Indians to become eligible to travel

Charlotte News.Net

US approves Covid vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11

Charlotte News.Net

Access More
Charlotte News.Net
SITE DATA
CONNECT

© Copyright 1999-2021 Charlotte News.Net - Mainstream Media Ltd. All rights reserved.