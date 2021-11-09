Tue, 09 Nov 2021

«Back to Home

Lakers, Hornets hungry for wins

Field Level Media
09 Nov 2021, 05:55 GMT+10

The Los Angeles Lakers' latest iteration of life without LeBron James has started poorly, but with a chance to discover a winning formula Monday at home against the Charlotte Hornets.

James has missed the Lakers' last two games with an abdominal strain, and the team has lost both times, falling107-104 at home against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday and again at Portland 105-90 on Saturday.

The Lakers have lost three of their last eight games and James has missed all three. Two of those defeats were to the Thunder, who have just three victories on the season.

The visit from the Hornets represents another chance for the Lakers to get a crack at a struggling team. Charlotte has lost four consecutive games, including a 120-106 defeat to the host Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.

In addition to the Lakers playing without James for consecutive games, Anthony Davis was slowed with a sprained thumb Thursday against the Thunder then departed in the first half against the Trail Blazers with a stomach ailment. Davis was upgraded to probable after Monday's shootaround, coach Frank Vogel said.

The Thunder and Blazers showed the Lakers are mere mortals without their full squad, and the Hornets don't figure to cut them any slack either.

"Nobody really cares," the Lakers' Russell Westbrook said of the early injury woes. "Nobody cares if that's happening, if guys are hurt, if guys are not in. Nobody cares."

Vogel said it is far too early for the 5-5 Lakers to worry about it. James is expected to miss Monday's game.

"I don't keep a 10-game marker," Vogel said. "There's constant evaluation going on all year, and every time this group is in front of us, we learn something more about what they can and can't do, and ways to put them in positions to succeed."

The Hornets were finding early success with their young core when they won their first three games and were 4-1 on Oct. 27. But they are 1-5 since then.

They appeared to have the energy they needed to defeat the Clippers, taking a nine-point lead with just over seven minutes remaining. Then the Clippers went on a thoroughly dominating 22-0 run, and the Hornets looked helpless to stop it.

When Terry Rozier made a 3-pointer with 7:09 remaining, Charlotte led 102-93. Then the Hornets went a full six minutes without a basket, and trailed 115-102 before Miles Bridges made a layup with 1:09 remaining.

Bridges and LaMelo Ball each had 21 points for the Hornets. Ball, a native of nearby Chino Hills, Calif., was playing in Los Angeles for the first time since he fractured his wrist against the Clippers last season and missed the next 21 games.

It was far from a pleasant homecoming Sunday, despite sharing high-scorer honors. Ball matched a season-low with three assists, one game after he set a career-high with 13 at Sacramento.

But the Hornets will get another chance in the same building when they face the Lakers.

"Next game we'll move forward, learn from it and we'll watch some film," Hornets head coach James Borrego said. "We'll get better (Monday) morning, do our walk-through and come back at it again. There's another (game on Monday) night, so that's the beauty of the NBA."

--Field Level Media

More Charlotte News

Access More
Colorado surveys for scoring in opener with Montana State

Charlotte News.Net

Lakers, Hornets both hungry for wins heading into matchup

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Warriors beat Rockets to improve to 8-1

Charlotte News.Net

Terance Mann, huge run late lead Clippers past Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Panthers' Sam Darnold, Christian McCaffrey both active Sunday

Charlotte News.Net

Rockets' Jalen Green comes home to face Warriors

Charlotte News.Net

Kings take balanced approach up against Pacers

Charlotte News.Net

Warriors continue strong start by blowing out Pelicans

Charlotte News.Net

2022 MLS schedule moved up to align with World Cup

Charlotte News.Net

Kings aim to clear hurdle at home vs. struggling Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Nets pull away from Hawks

Charlotte News.Net

Schedule gets no easier for Hawks; Warriors up next

Charlotte News.Net

Suns will try to run win streak to five in clash vs. Kings

Charlotte News.Net

Terance Mann, huge late run lead Clippers past Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Pacers hold off Kings for first road victory

Charlotte News.Net

LaMelo Ball, Hornets tip off trip to L.A. against Clippers

Charlotte News.Net

Panthers activate Christian McCaffrey; Sam Darnold clears protocol

Charlotte News.Net

Men experience more emotional pain during breakups: Study

Charlotte News.Net

Kings cruise to 30-point win over Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Transfer-heavy Georgia tips off campaign vs. FIU

Charlotte News.Net

Familiar face to lead Pelicans against Warriors

Charlotte News.Net

Sign up for Charlotte News

a daily newsletter full of things to discuss over drinks.and the great thing is that it's on the house!

72
Fair in Charlotte

All Charlotte News Headlines

Parts of rural America resisting Covid vaccines

Charlotte News.Net

North Carolina one of 12 states with majority black prison populations

Charlotte News.Net

Credit union members across United States now exceed 120 million

Charlotte News.Net

Lakers, Hornets hungry for wins

Charlotte News.Net

Report: Cards RB Chase Edmonds has high ankle sprain

Charlotte News.Net

Colorado surveys for scoring in opener with Montana State

Charlotte News.Net

Schedule gets no easier for Hawks; Warriors up next

Charlotte News.Net

Lakers, Hornets both hungry for wins heading into matchup

Charlotte News.Net

Suns will try to run win streak to five in clash vs. Kings

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Warriors beat Rockets to improve to 8-1

Charlotte News.Net

Terance Mann, huge late run lead Clippers past Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Terance Mann, huge run late lead Clippers past Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Pacers hold off Kings for first road victory

Charlotte News.Net

Panthers' Sam Darnold, Christian McCaffrey both active Sunday

Charlotte News.Net

LaMelo Ball, Hornets tip off trip to L.A. against Clippers

Charlotte News.Net

Rockets' Jalen Green comes home to face Warriors

Charlotte News.Net

Panthers activate Christian McCaffrey; Sam Darnold clears protocol

Charlotte News.Net

Kings take balanced approach up against Pacers

Charlotte News.Net

Men experience more emotional pain during breakups: Study

Charlotte News.Net

Warriors continue strong start by blowing out Pelicans

Charlotte News.Net

Kings cruise to 30-point win over Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

2022 MLS schedule moved up to align with World Cup

Charlotte News.Net

Transfer-heavy Georgia tips off campaign vs. FIU

Charlotte News.Net

Kings aim to clear hurdle at home vs. struggling Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Familiar face to lead Pelicans against Warriors

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Nets pull away from Hawks

Charlotte News.Net

Unlikely names lead Warriors past Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Chase Elliott seeks back-to-back NASCAR Cup titles at Phoenix

Charlotte News.Net

5 Keys from the Patriots' 24-6 win over Panthers

Charlotte News.Net

Five things to watch when the Falcons face the Saints in New Orleans

Charlotte News.Net

Inactives: Falcons thin at important position group against Saints

Charlotte News.Net

Three gut reactions to Falcons Week 9 contest against rival Saints

Charlotte News.Net

Notebook: Bolden always up to the challenge

Charlotte News.Net

A Midseason Look at the NFC Playoff Picture

Charlotte News.Net

Russell Gage feels prepared to step up in Calvin Ridley's absence

Charlotte News.Net

Fresh off DPOW award, Phillips ready for next challenge

Charlotte News.Net

What They're Saying: Carolina Panthers

Charlotte News.Net

Go Broncos and Titans! | A Bye Week Viewing Guide for Bucs Fans

Charlotte News.Net

Rivera reflects on changes, team mindset at mid-season break

Charlotte News.Net

Game Preview: Patriots at Panthers

Charlotte News.Net

NFL Week 9: Patriots - Panthers Injury Report

Charlotte News.Net

Notebook: No looking back for Mac

Charlotte News.Net

Cowboys To Honor NMOH With Red-Stripe Helmets

Charlotte News.Net

Cowboys honraran a la NMOH con cascos de raya roja

Charlotte News.Net

How to watch Falcons vs. Saints: time, tv, live stream, radio

Charlotte News.Net

Reports: Lakers star LeBron James (abdomen) out at least a week

Charlotte News.Net

Who dat at QB? Saints forced to adjust against Falcons

Charlotte News.Net

High school swimming School diver Charlotte Norman wins 1A state title

General

Mavericks beat Bobcats for playoff seeding boost, 31-6

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

North Carolina News

Parts of rural America resisting Covid vaccines

Charlotte News.Net

North Carolina one of 12 states with majority black prison populations

Charlotte News.Net

Credit union members across United States now exceed 120 million

Charlotte News.Net

No. 16 Arkansas introduces new Hogs vs. Mercer

Charlotte News.Net

Top 4 unchanged, Oregon jumps to No. 5 in AP Top 25

Charlotte News.Net

Top 25 roundup: No. 3 Michigan State stunned by Purdue

Charlotte News.Net

Access More

News Releases

Charlotte News.Net's News Release Publishing Service provides a medium for circulating your organization's news.

International News

Activists release circus animals, found wandering Madrid streets

Charlotte News.Net

Pakistan auctions Markhor trophy hunting permit at record price

Charlotte News.Net

China slammed by US after Chinese convicted of spying

Charlotte News.Net

US orders immediate updating to prevent hacking of federal agencies

Charlotte News.Net

As Covaxin gains WHO approval, Indians to become eligible to travel

Charlotte News.Net

US approves Covid vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11

Charlotte News.Net

Galapagos marine reserve expansion welcomed by conservationists

Charlotte News.Net

After $200 million donation, Oxford names college for Vietnam tycoon

Charlotte News.Net

Russia, China reject UN warning that Bosnia is under threat

Charlotte News.Net

To feed the public, North Korea offering up black swans

Charlotte News.Net

Access More
Charlotte News.Net
SITE DATA
CONNECT

© Copyright 1999-2021 Charlotte News.Net - Mainstream Media Ltd. All rights reserved.