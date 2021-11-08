Terance Mann, huge run late lead Clippers past Hornets

Buoyed by the energetic play of swingman Terance Mann off the bench, the Los Angeles Clippers rode a 22-0 run in the fourth quarter to outlast the visiting Charlotte Hornets 120-106 on Sunday for their fourth straight victory.

Mann finished with a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds in 34 minutes. Paul George led Los Angeles in scoring with 20 points and added nine rebounds and eight assists.

Reggie Jackson contributed 19 points, Luke Kennard posted 18 points, Nicolas Batum added 16 points and big man Ivica Zubac finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Playing back home in front of family and friends, Southern California native LaMelo Ball impressed with with 21 points (13 of those in the first quarter) to go with seven rebounds and three assists.

Down 89-87 at the end of the third quarter, the Hornets used a 15-4 run to start the fourth, grabbing a 102-93 lead with little more than seven minutes left.

However, the Clippers used a 22-0 run to take a 115-102 lead with 1:15 left and never trailed the rest of the way.

The Clippers ran away at the end despite 20 turnovers, with Charlotte turning those miscues into 30 points.

With the win, the Clippers improved to 5-4 on the year, while the Hornets dropped to 5-6.

Mile Bridges added 21 points for Charlotte, while Terry Rozier (17), Kelly Oubre (16) and Gordon Hayward (15) all finished in double figures.

The Hornets led by as many as 13 points in jumping out to an early lead en route to a 39-31 advantage at the end of the first quarter. Charlotte shot 55.2 percent from the field and 54.5 percent from the 3-point line in the opening quarter.

The Clippers grabbed the momentum in the second quarter, outscoring the Hornets 30-19 to take a 61-58 lead into halftime. Mann drained a long heave just inside the half-court line before the buzzer sounded to give the Clippers the halftime lead.

--Field Level Media