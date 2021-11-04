Thu, 04 Nov 2021

«Back to Home

Unlikely names lead Warriors past Hornets

Field Level Media
04 Nov 2021, 15:05 GMT+10

Jordan Poole picked up the slack on an off shooting game for backcourt mate Stephen Curry with a season-best 31 points Wednesday night, helping the Golden State Warriors overpower the visiting Charlotte Hornets 114-92.

Gary Payton II came off the bench to chip in with a season-high scoring night of his own, contributing 14 points and three steals to the Warriors' sixth win in seven games to start the season.

Miles Bridges poured in a game-high 32 points for the Hornets, who consecutive games for the first time this season.

Charlotte led by as many as seven in the first half but Golden State chipped away to carry a 53-52 at the half. The Warriors then took command with a late burst in the third period that opened an 80-64 lead. Payton had two layups, two free throws and a steal in a 14-1, defensive-driven flurry that gave the Warriors a comfortable lead for good.

Poole shot 7-for-16 on 3-pointers and 11-for-21 overall. In terms of Poole's career, the 31 points are second only to the 38 he had against the New Orleans Pelicans last May.

Payton's point total was the third-highest of his career. He hit six of his nine shots.

On a night when he had eight rebounds and a game-high nine assists, Curry finished with 15 points on 6-for-15 shooting. He missed eight of his 11 3-point attempts and finished with his lowest-scoring total of the season, five points below his previous low.

Damion Lee added 15 points and Andrew Wiggins 14 for the Warriors, who shot 18-for-45 on 3-pointers and outscored the Hornets 54-30 from beyond the arc.

Draymond Green did his part with a team-high 10 rebounds to go with eight assists and five points.

Bridges made five of Charlotte's 10 3-pointers on his 32-point night. He also found time for nine rebounds.

Gordon Hayward had 23 points and LaMelo Ball 14 points with eight assists, five rebounds and four steals for the Hornets, who were opening a five-game trip.

Hayward completed a double-double with 11 rebounds for Charlotte, which entered the game as the league's highest-scoring team but scored seven fewer points than in any previous game.

--Field Level Media

More Charlotte News

Access More
Panthers designate RB Christian McCaffrey to return from IR

Charlotte News.Net

Warriors star Curry squares up against Hornets phenom Ball

Charlotte News.Net

Reports: Panthers add QB with Sam Darnold in concussion protocol

Charlotte News.Net

North Carolina Prepping to Receive Afghan Evacuees

Charlotte News.Net

Study suggests men experience more emotional pain during breakups

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Triple-double for James Harden in Nets' win

Charlotte News.Net

LaMelo Ball leads Hornets past Trail Blazers

Charlotte News.Net

Panthers lose QB Sam Darnold (concussion) during win over Falcons

Charlotte News.Net

Chuba Hubbard fuels Panthers past Falcons

Charlotte News.Net

Sources: Deshaun Watson trade 'not going to happen' now

Charlotte News.Net

Damian Lillard back in gear as Trail Blazers visit Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

49ers waive kicker Joey Slye

Charlotte News.Net

Trail Blazers look to overcome road woes in Cleveland

Charlotte News.Net

Cavaliers hold off Hornets' late charge

Charlotte News.Net

Chiefs heavily backed as 10-point favorites over visiting Giants

Charlotte News.Net

Texans' Holdem: Deshaun Watson trade 'not happening'

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets, showing their depth, ready for Cavs

Charlotte News.Net

Alex Bowman wins at Martinsville; Championship 4 field set

Charlotte News.Net

Falcons' Calvin Ridley to step away from football for mental health

Charlotte News.Net

Falcons WR Calvin Ridley (personal reasons) out vs. Panthers

Charlotte News.Net

NFL suspends Panthers DE Frank Herron 2 game for PEDs

Charlotte News.Net

Sign up for Charlotte News

a daily newsletter full of things to discuss over drinks.and the great thing is that it's on the house!

49
Cloudy in Charlotte

All Charlotte News Headlines

Travelers begin entering US Nov. 8, new testing rules in place

Charlotte News.Net

More support urged for U.S. homeowners battling mortgage payments

Charlotte News.Net

100,000 young Americans have strokes each year

Charlotte News.Net

Report ranks North Carolina 44th in the nation for kids fitness

Charlotte News.Net

Chase Elliott seeks back-to-back NASCAR Cup titles at Phoenix

Charlotte News.Net

Panthers designate RB Christian McCaffrey to return from IR

Charlotte News.Net

49ers waive kicker Joey Slye

Charlotte News.Net

Warriors star Curry squares up against Hornets phenom Ball

Charlotte News.Net

Trail Blazers look to overcome road woes in Cleveland

Charlotte News.Net

Reports: Panthers add QB with Sam Darnold in concussion protocol

Charlotte News.Net

Cavaliers hold off Hornets' late charge

Charlotte News.Net

North Carolina Prepping to Receive Afghan Evacuees

Charlotte News.Net

Chiefs heavily backed as 10-point favorites over visiting Giants

Charlotte News.Net

Study suggests men experience more emotional pain during breakups

Charlotte News.Net

Texans' Holdem: Deshaun Watson trade 'not happening'

Charlotte News.Net

NBA roundup: Triple-double for James Harden in Nets' win

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets, showing their depth, ready for Cavs

Charlotte News.Net

LaMelo Ball leads Hornets past Trail Blazers

Charlotte News.Net

Alex Bowman wins at Martinsville; Championship 4 field set

Charlotte News.Net

Panthers lose QB Sam Darnold (concussion) during win over Falcons

Charlotte News.Net

Falcons' Calvin Ridley to step away from football for mental health

Charlotte News.Net

Chuba Hubbard fuels Panthers past Falcons

Charlotte News.Net

Falcons WR Calvin Ridley (personal reasons) out vs. Panthers

Charlotte News.Net

Sources: Deshaun Watson trade 'not going to happen' now

Charlotte News.Net

NFL suspends Panthers DE Frank Herron 2 game for PEDs

Charlotte News.Net

Damian Lillard back in gear as Trail Blazers visit Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Report: CB Stephon Gilmore expected to make Panthers debut

Charlotte News.Net

Ja Morant, Grizzlies poised to beat Heat

Charlotte News.Net

Heat extend winning streak to 3 by slowing Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Hot Heat extend winning streak to 3 by slowing Hornets

Charlotte News.Net

Week 9 Game Preview: Panthers vs. Patriots

Charlotte News.Net

Notebook: McDaniels sizes up talented, fast Panthers defense

Charlotte News.Net

What to make of Falcons recent roster moves

Charlotte News.Net

Falcons release depth chart before Week 9 contest vs. Saints

Charlotte News.Net

NFL Power Rankings: Another new No. 1

Charlotte News.Net

Frank Herron suspended two games

Charlotte News.Net

Five things to watch as the Falcons host the Carolina Panthers

Charlotte News.Net

Who dat at QB? Saints forced to adjust against Falcons

Charlotte News.Net

Panthers coach hopeful Christian McCaffrey practices Wednesday

Charlotte News.Net

North Carolina News

Travelers begin entering US Nov. 8, new testing rules in place

Charlotte News.Net

More support urged for U.S. homeowners battling mortgage payments

Charlotte News.Net

100,000 young Americans have strokes each year

Charlotte News.Net

Report ranks North Carolina 44th in the nation for kids fitness

Charlotte News.Net

QB, RB questions abound for Panthers vs. incoming Pats

Charlotte News.Net

Cincinnati placed just sixth in first CFP rankings

Charlotte News.Net

Access More

News Releases

Charlotte News.Net's News Release Publishing Service provides a medium for circulating your organization's news.

International News

Terror warning causes Virginia police to increase presence at malls

Charlotte News.Net

Schools, offices shut as Russia records new record for Covid deaths

Charlotte News.Net

1,000 year old canoe found in pond in Mexico, thought used for rituals

Charlotte News.Net

Shadow over British justice as persecution of Julian Assange continues

Charlotte News.Net

Police rescue 4-year old girl missing for 18 days in West Australia

Charlotte News.Net

Travelers begin entering US Nov. 8, new testing rules in place

Charlotte News.Net

International researchers use DNA to learn origins of Chinese mummies

Charlotte News.Net

Central American democracies on road to dictatorship

Charlotte News.Net

New China hypersonic missile test could start arms race: US general

Charlotte News.Net

Investigation begins thousand sof dead sea creatures found on UK coast

Charlotte News.Net

Access More
Charlotte News.Net
SITE DATA
CONNECT

© Copyright 1999-2021 Charlotte News.Net - Mainstream Media Ltd. All rights reserved.