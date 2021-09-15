Wed, 15 Sep 2021

Ex-Hornets coach, ABA player Gene Littles dies at 78

Field Level Media
15 Sep 2021, 06:19 GMT+10

Gene Littles, whose career spanned three decades as an assistant and head coach in the NBA, has died at the age of 78.

Littles died Sept. 9, according to a release by High Point University, where Littles remains the Panthers' all-time leading scorer. A cause of death was not given.

Littles scored 2,398 points from 1965-69 at High Point.

Littles averaged 9.0 points per game in six years in the ABA and went on to become a head coach in the NBA, including 1 1/2 seasons with the Charlotte Hornets. He finished with a record of 44-111 as head coach of the Hornets (1989-91), Cleveland Cavaliers (1985-86) and Denver Nuggets (1994-95).

"We are saddened by the passing of another legend of our High Point University Athletic family in Gene Littles," current High Point head coach Tubby Smith said in a statement. "Gene was the best player in High Point University Basketball history. He was a true gentleman, a great competitor, and a classy individual. He was a role model for me and many other collegiate and professional athletes. Gene was a proud ambassador for our alma mater and he represented the values of High Point University throughout his career. We will always remember Gene and honor his legacy. Our sincerest condolences and best wishes to his family, friends, and loved ones."

Littles was a three-time NAIA All-American at High Point and had his No. 14 retired by the school. He was the first Black student-athlete to live on campus at High Point College, located in High Point, N.C.

Littles also went 40-15 in two seasons (1977-79) as head coach at North Carolina AT.

Littles was an assistant coach with the Utah Jazz, Cavaliers, Hornets and Nuggets, beginning in 1979 through 1997.

--Field Level Media

Panthers cut kicker, sign Zane Gonzalez off Lions practice squad

Charlotte News.Net

White Sox reinstate Tim Anderson, Lucas Giolito from IL

Charlotte News.Net

Ask The Old Guy: On Sam Darnold, and future line moves

Charlotte News.Net

You've Got Mail: Vikings Week

Charlotte News.Net

Josh Norman's Potential Impact and the Goal That Brought Him to SF

Charlotte News.Net

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Seahawks, Week 1

Charlotte News.Net

Were in a tough stretch- Biden announces new COVID-19 mandates for millions of Americans WSOC TV

General

Report: Eight Saints test positive for COVID-19

Charlotte News.Net

Kate Middleton, Prince William attend her brother's wedding

Charlotte News.Net

NFL Power Rankings: Still No. 1

Charlotte News.Net

Taylor Heinicke Named Washington's Starting Quarterback

Charlotte News.Net

Jeremy Chinn arrives wearing Stephen Curry jersey

Charlotte News.Net

Brookings Register - Bobcats shutout Arrows

General

Hudson MX Taps Former MediaOcean Ops Head Charlotte Martin

MediaDailyNews

