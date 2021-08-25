Wed, 25 Aug 2021

Hornets make signing of G Terry Rozier official

Field Level Media
25 Aug 2021, 06:05 GMT+10

Guard Terry Rozier and the Charlotte Hornets finalized a multiyear deal on Tuesday.

While the team didn't announce contract terms, his agent told multiple outlets last week that the sides agreed to a four-year extension worth a maximum eligible amount of $97 million.

"In his two seasons with the Hornets, Terry Rozier has been an instrumental part of our team," said Mitch Kupchak, Charlotte's general manager, in a news release. "Terry is a highly competitive, tough and talented player that has continually improved all aspects of his game. He has provided leadership and an infectious work ethic that has been a tremendous benefit to our younger players."

Rozier, the 16th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Boston Celtics, averaged 20.4 points for the Hornets last season. He also tallied 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game in his second season in Charlotte.

After four years with the Celtics included 30 total starts, Rozier became a key cog in Charlotte and has averaged more than 34 minutes per game in two seasons with the team, including 132 starts.

"Ever since I got to Charlotte, the fans and the organization have embraced me," Rozier said, "I am excited to remain with the Hornets for the long term and I can't wait to see what my teammates, coaches, the organization and I can accomplish in the coming years. I am grateful for the trust everyone has put in me and I cannot wait to get back to work for this upcoming season."

