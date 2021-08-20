Agent: Hornets, Terry Rozier agree to $97M max extension

Guard Terry Rozier and the Charlotte Hornets agreed to a four-year contract extension worth a maximum eligible amount of $97 million, his agent told multiple outlets on Thursday.

Rozier, the 16th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Boston Celtics, averaged 20.4 points for the Hornets last season. He also tallied 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game in his second season in Charlotte.

After four years with the Celtics included 30 total starts, Rozier became a key cog in Charlotte and has averaged more than 34 minutes per game in two seasons with the team, including 132 starts.

Charlotte's roster takes on a different look with Devonte' Graham moving on for a four-year deal with the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Hornets drafted shooting guard James Bouknight, who joins 2020-21 Rookie of the Year LaMelo Ball in the backcourt.

--Field Level Media