Hornets extend offer to Devonte' Graham, let Malik Monk go

The Charlotte Hornets announced Sunday they extended a qualifying offer to guard Devonte' Graham, making him a restricted free agent.

But they did not do the same with guard Malik Monk, letting him become an unrestricted free agent.

The Hornets will be allowed to match any offer sheet that Graham signs. The 26-year-old Raleigh native has spent all three seasons of his NBA career in Charlotte.

Graham averaged 14.8 points and 5.4 assists per game in 55 appearances (44 starts) last season, a tick down from his marks of 18.2 points and 7.5 assists in 2019-20. The point guard now has career averages of 13.4 points and 5.4 assists, along with 2.6 rebounds and 0.8 steals.

According to the Hornets, Graham was the second player in franchise history to make 175 or more 3-pointers in back-to-back seasons.

Monk, the No. 11 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, spent four seasons with Charlotte and average 9.1 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He scored a career-best 11.7 points per game over 42 games off the bench in 2020-21, shooting a career-best 40.1 percent from 3-point range.

The NBA free agency period officially begins on Monday at 6 p.m. ET.

