Report: Hornets F Miles Bridges out due to health, safety protocols

Field Level Media
05 May 2021, 02:55 GMT+10

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges is out for Tuesday night's road game against the Detroit Pistons due to health and safety protocols, and could miss multiple games, ESPN reported.

Hornets forward P.J. Washington is also out for Tuesday night's game because of personal reasons.

Bridges is in COVID-19 quarantine, per the ESPN report. He's averaging 12.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 64 games (18 starts) for the Hornets but has averaged 21.2 points per game over his past six contests. He's playing 29.0 minutes per game.

Washington is averaging 12.8 points, 6.2 boards and 2.5 assists per game.

The Hornets, who have lost three of their past four, enter Tuesday's action eighth in the Eastern Conference. The Hornets' game at Detroit is their lone road game sandwiched between seven home games.

--Field Level Media

