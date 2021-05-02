Sun, 02 May 2021

«Back to Home

Report: Hornets rookie PG LaMelo Ball set to return

Field Level Media
02 May 2021, 03:05 GMT+10

Charlotte Hornets rookie point guard LaMelo Ball is expected to return to the lineup Saturday against the visiting Detroit Pistons, The Athletic reported.

The Rookie of the Year candidate has been out since March 20 with a fractured right wrist. He underwent surgery on March 23 and was cleared to resume basketball activities on April 19.

The No. 3 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Ball has played in 41 games and is averaging 15.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.6 steals. After moving into the starting lineup on Feb. 1, he averaged 19.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.7 steals in 21 games.

Ball, 19, was named the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month in January, February and March. He became the first player in the past 60 years to lead all rookies in total points, rebounds, assists and steals heading into the All-Star break.

The Hornets (30-32) enter Saturday's contest in eighth place in the Eastern Conference.

--Field Level Media

More Charlotte News

Access More
Jaguars tab QB Trevor Lawrence with top pick of NFL draft

Charlotte News.Net

2021 Draft Day 2 Transcripts

Charlotte News.Net

Harris 100: Top Prospects Left on the Board Going into Day 3

Charlotte News.Net

Bears trade up to draft Jenkins in Round 2

Charlotte News.Net

Recapping NFC West first-round picks in 2021 NFL Draft

Charlotte News.Net

Broncos agree to trade for QB Teddy Bridgewater

Charlotte News.Net

Montana Grizzlies, Montana State Bobcats to host full-capacity crowds for football in fall of 2021

General

Community members petition Charlotte County to make Burnt Store Rd safer

General

Charlotte officials consider taxing property owners to fund fire department

General

Uptown Charlotte protest held calling for end to racial injustice - wcnc.com

General

Nearby gunshots force abrupt end for homicide vigil in west Charlotte

General

Celtics look to strengthen playoff position vs. Spurs

Charlotte News.Net

Texans draft Michigan WR Nico Collins after trading up in 3rd round

Charlotte News.Net

Jenkins brings edge, chip on shoulder to Bears

Charlotte News.Net

2021 NFL Draft Eagles trade tracker

Charlotte News.Net

NFL Draft Mailbag: Fans Share Mock Drafts, Picks for the Titans

Charlotte News.Net

New playing surface coming to Bank of America Stadium

Charlotte News.Net

Child survives Charlotte boating accident that kills grandparents

General

Charlotte Sizemore Obituary (1935 - 2021) - Greensboro, NC - Bristol Herald Courier

General

North Charlotte homicide under investigation - wcnc.com

General

Southwest Offering $50 Flights From Charlotte Douglas Airport - Charlotte, NC Patch

General

Sign up for Charlotte News

a daily newsletter full of things to discuss over drinks.and the great thing is that it's on the house!

71
Fair in Charlotte

All Charlotte News Headlines

NASA helicopter Ingenuity flown three times on Martian surface

Charlotte News.Net

Hornets hope to make up ground vs. Pistons

Charlotte News.Net

Young star of 'The Rifleman'- Johnny Crawford passes away

Charlotte News.Net

Curious Kids: why do we have eyebrows?

Charlotte News.Net

NFL draft notebook: NFC East drama shakes up first round

Charlotte News.Net

Jaguars tab QB Trevor Lawrence with top pick of NFL draft

Charlotte News.Net

Celtics look to strengthen playoff position vs. Spurs

Charlotte News.Net

2021 Draft Day 2 Transcripts

Charlotte News.Net

Texans draft Michigan WR Nico Collins after trading up in 3rd round

Charlotte News.Net

Harris 100: Top Prospects Left on the Board Going into Day 3

Charlotte News.Net

Jenkins brings edge, chip on shoulder to Bears

Charlotte News.Net

Bears trade up to draft Jenkins in Round 2

Charlotte News.Net

2021 NFL Draft Eagles trade tracker

Charlotte News.Net

Recapping NFC West first-round picks in 2021 NFL Draft

Charlotte News.Net

NFL Draft Mailbag: Fans Share Mock Drafts, Picks for the Titans

Charlotte News.Net

Broncos agree to trade for QB Teddy Bridgewater

Charlotte News.Net

New playing surface coming to Bank of America Stadium

Charlotte News.Net

Montana Grizzlies, Montana State Bobcats to host full-capacity crowds for football in fall of 2021

General

Child survives Charlotte boating accident that kills grandparents

General

Community members petition Charlotte County to make Burnt Store Rd safer

General

Charlotte Sizemore Obituary (1935 - 2021) - Greensboro, NC - Bristol Herald Courier

General

Charlotte officials consider taxing property owners to fund fire department

General

North Charlotte homicide under investigation - wcnc.com

General

Uptown Charlotte protest held calling for end to racial injustice - wcnc.com

General

Southwest Offering $50 Flights From Charlotte Douglas Airport - Charlotte, NC Patch

General

Nearby gunshots force abrupt end for homicide vigil in west Charlotte

General

CMPD investigating shooting that took place near Food Lion - wcnc.com

General

Kate Middleton Takes Prince George and Princess Charlotte Shopping with Budgets

General

WCNC Charlotte volunteers lend a helping hand for Earth Day - wcnc.com

General

3 detained, car plunges into water after leading police helicopter from Charlotte to Union County

General

Charlotte charity helps to feed seniors and keep them aging in their own home - wcnc.com

General

Person killed in reported shooting at apartment complex in east Charlotte

General

Another violent crime suspect on the run in Charlotte after cutting off electronic monitor WSOC TV

General

Charlotte Road Rage Incident Caught on Tape, Leading to Arrest

General

Red tide detected in Charlotte Harbor

General

Community center director named Hyundai Hometown Hero - wcnc.com

General

Derek Chauvin trial- Heres how Charlotte reacted to guilty verdict WSOC TV

General

Why Clean energy might be key to Charlottes future WSOC TV

General

Police identify man found shot to death in east Charlotte road WSOC TV

General

Deadly crash blocks Central Avenue for hours in east Charlotte WSOC TV

General

Salem Hospital therapy dog 'Charlotte' is best medicine on 4 legs

General

Source - Optimism LaMelo Ball could return to Charlotte Hornets' lineup in 7-10 days

General

Fugitive wanted in 2016 Charleston nightclub shooting arrested in Charlotte - WCHS

General

New York Knicks 109, Charlotte Hornets 97- 3 Highlights, 3 Observations

General

Charlotte Co. Public Schools to provide in-person instruction 5 days a week 2021-22 year

General

Free food distribution site in Charlotte County on Thursday

General

Telos Provides Background Checks for Charlotte Airport - FindBiometrics

General

Charlotte bartender charged after impaired patron gets seriously hurt in crash after leaving bar

General

Charlotte Cannabis Companies Ready For The Future Of Legalized Marijuana - WCCB Charlotte's CW

General

Crash leaves hundreds without power, closes road in south Charlotte

General

North Carolina News

Equality Florida says new bill direct attack on transgender community

Charlotte News.Net

PPD laboratory in Ireland to be almost doubled in size

Charlotte News.Net

NASA helicopter Ingenuity flown three times on Martian surface

Charlotte News.Net

Bucs select Kyle Trask in Round 2; two more QBs go in Round 3

Charlotte News.Net

Jags pick Georgia CB Tyson Campbell to open Round 2

Charlotte News.Net

Report: NC State freshman G Shakeel Moore enters transfer portal

Charlotte News.Net

Access More

News Releases

Charlotte News.Net's News Release Publishing Service provides a medium for circulating your organization's news.

International News

Population growth in United States at lowest level since Depression

Charlotte News.Net

Transparent pool in London built between buildings at 10 stories high

Charlotte News.Net

Schools, museums, cinemas, zoos increase number of attendees in NYC

Charlotte News.Net

'Hurt,' 'alone' is how EU chief says she felt at meeting with Erdogan

Charlotte News.Net

Mexico calls on U.S. to supply more vaccines

Charlotte News.Net

Many dead and scores in critical condition after stampede in Israel

Charlotte News.Net

U.S. CDC says 3 feet apart, wear face masks at summer camp

Charlotte News.Net

Increasing signs United States is on warpath with China

Charlotte News.Net

U.S. Dr. Fauci says CDC might change face mask rules soon

Charlotte News.Net

NASA helicopter Ingenuity flown three times on Martian surface

Charlotte News.Net

Access More
Charlotte News.Net
SITE DATA
CONNECT

© Copyright 1999-2021 Charlotte News.Net - Mainstream Media Ltd. All rights reserved.